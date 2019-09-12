As Mercury General (MCY) Share Value Rose, Paloma Partners Management Company Lowered Stake; Cortland Associates Has Boosted Centene (CNC) Stake

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 26.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 169,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 804,997 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.21 million, up from 635,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.04% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $44.89. About 6.26 million shares traded or 28.85% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP – UPON CLOSING OF FIDELIS CARE DEAL, FIDELIS CARE WILL OPERATE AS A FOR-PROFIT HEALTH INSURER IN NEW YORK; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE

Paloma Partners Management Company decreased its stake in Mercury General Corp (MCY) by 66.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company sold 34,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.43% . The institutional investor held 17,085 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07M, down from 51,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Mercury General Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $54.55. About 152,502 shares traded. Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) has risen 15.50% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.50% the S&P500. Some Historical MCY News: 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $861.3M; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss $42.6M; 12/03/2018 Mercury General Volume Jumps More Than Five Times 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q OPER EPS 7C, EST. 48C (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – DJ Mercury General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCY); 02/05/2018 – Mercury General Chief Information Officer Allan Lubitz Resigns; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Rev $783.2M; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss/Shr 77c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold MCY shares while 61 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.38 million shares or 2.62% more from 23.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Semper Augustus Invests Grp Lc owns 108,043 shares or 4% of their US portfolio. Aqr Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) for 108,774 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 21,162 shares. Aperio Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). American Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Charles Schwab Management has invested 0.01% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 5,000 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Company accumulated 3,350 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 11,696 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa accumulated 7,889 shares. 35,280 are held by Retirement Of Alabama. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 4,039 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company reported 114,968 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 295,210 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc has invested 0.09% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY).

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $5.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd by 20,054 shares to 103,902 shares, valued at $3.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rh by 14,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,587 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Analysts await Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 18.92% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.11 per share. MCY’s profit will be $49.66 million for 15.15 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Mercury General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.62% EPS growth.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00M and $632.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 2,598 shares to 120,484 shares, valued at $14.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7,046 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 484,225 shares, and cut its stake in Tencent Hldgs Ltd Adr (TCEHY).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 23,489 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 2 are held by Usa Financial Portformulas. Raymond James Tru Na, Florida-based fund reported 4,620 shares. First Personal Financial owns 317 shares. Maverick Ltd, Texas-based fund reported 6.12 million shares. Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). C Wide Group Incorporated Holdings A S has invested 0.21% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Clark Mgmt Group Inc Inc holds 0.65% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 589,088 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 4.20 million shares. City Hldgs has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 280 shares. Leavell Investment Mngmt holds 16,084 shares. 58,047 were accumulated by Miracle Mile Ltd. Meristem Family Wealth Llc has invested 0.31% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

