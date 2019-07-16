As Merck & Co (MRK) Stock Value Declined, Lincoln National Boosted Holding by $325,775; Wills Financial Group Holds Holding in Dominion Energy (D)

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 17.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 13,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.86 million, up from 75,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $78.09. About 2.34 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 21/03/2018 – Georgia Public Service Commission Approves Dominion Energy-SCANA Combination; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 27/03/2018 – Dominion: Actions Would Allow Co. to Reach Target Parent Leverage Ratio 2 Years Ahead of Plan, Complete Equity Issuance for 2018 and 2019; 13/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Hosts Solarbrations, Announces Expansion of Its Solar for Students Program; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REAFFIRMS EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 15.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 3,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,932 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, up from 26,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $80.96. About 9.67M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 22/03/2018 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals Announces Promotion of Gregory J. Divis to Chief Operating Officer; 18/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA PRESENTS OSTEOARTHRITIS DATA AT OARSI 2018; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA GETS FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB IN JAPAN; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO; 07/03/2018 – MERCK – AS PER DEAL, EISAI IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $385 MLN ASSOCIATED WITH ACHIEVEMENT OF CERTAIN CLINICAL AND REGULATORY MILESTONES; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA Confirms and Specifies 2018 View

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. Shares for $149,998 were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acg Wealth has 13,433 shares. Cadence Capital Management Ltd Co reported 62,053 shares. Wendell David Associates Inc owns 2,800 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Checchi Advisers Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 6,515 shares. Community State Bank Na invested in 0.82% or 52,982 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 907,358 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Blue Chip invested in 130,077 shares or 2.36% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 665,051 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Lc has invested 0.2% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 120,319 are held by Axa. British Columbia Investment Management accumulated 235,677 shares. Atlantic Union Bank & Trust Corp has 2.24% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Swiss Natl Bank holds 0.27% or 3.18M shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Van Eck Assocs Corp has invested 0.26% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Luminus Mgmt Ltd holds 3.09% or 1.88M shares in its portfolio.

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77 million and $147.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,251 shares to 7,921 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

