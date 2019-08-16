As Merck & Co (MRK) Shares Rose, Holder Van Hulzen Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake; Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Lifted Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $4.03 Million

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 16,171 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.80 million, up from 13,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $890.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $25.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1801.22. About 1.89M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – THIEL: U.S. CORPORATIONS SHOULD BE MOST CONCERED WITH AMAZON; 30/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon said to sever ties with top lobbying firms in Washington – Bloomberg; 16/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon hiring former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business- CNBC; 16/03/2018 – The deal could help Walmart enter the Indian retail market and also bolster Flipkart’s efforts to compete with Amazon; 29/04/2018 – Walmart in Advanced Discussions to Invest In India’s Flipkart; 03/04/2018 – Amazon beefs up lobby team amid Trump attacks; 20/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board has only three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. Via @ranimolla:; 02/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 450 points, Nasdaq closes in correction Amazon leads tech lower; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED BUYING TEXTURE BEFORE APPLE DEAL; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s director of applied science and Alexa Machine Learning Thursday highlighted new skills coming to Alexa

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 89.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 134,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 16,120 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, down from 150,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $84.76. About 4.04 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA: PD-L1+ LUNG PATIENTS RESPONDED TO TGF DRUG IN TRIAL; 08/05/2018 – Merck & Co at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR- ANNOUNCED NON-EXCLUSIVE, CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF NEKTAR’S NKTR-214, IN COMBINATION WITH SYNDAX’S ENTINOSTAT; 03/04/2018 – EMA ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA® (OLAPARIB) IN; 07/03/2018 – Eisai Co., Ltd. and Merck Enter Global Strategic Oncology Collaboration for LENVIMA® (lenvatinib mesylate); 21/04/2018 – DJ Merck & Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRK); 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 07/03/2018 – Breaking — Doubling down on the Keytruda franchise, Merck pays $300M and promises $5B-plus to partner with Eisai on its budding cancer star; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA CEO SEES VARIOUS OPTIONS POSSIBLE FOR CONS HEALTH

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

