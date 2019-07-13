As Merck & Co (MRK) Stock Value Declined, Reliance Trust Has Trimmed Its Stake by $326,190; Westwood Management Has Decreased Position in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) as Share Price Rose

Reliance Trust decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 4.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust sold 3,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 85,769 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.13 million, down from 89,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $79.73. About 17.66M shares traded or 55.55% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 01/05/2018 – Merck 1Q Net $736M; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA CEO SEES VARIOUS OPTIONS POSSIBLE FOR CONS HEALTH; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS ADDITIONAL DETAILS OF THE COLLABORATION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – NO CHANGES TO EISAI’S FINANCIAL RESULTS FORECASTS FOR FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2018 BASED ON RECEIPT OF MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM MERCK; 16/04/2018 – Anyone think this $MRK $BMY showdown isn’t intense?; 14/03/2018 – #AACR18 Immuno-oncology combo session; 21/03/2018 – Britain’s use of copycat biotech drugs takes off while U.S. lags; 19/04/2018 – P&G also agrees to buy the consumer health business of Merck for about $4.2 billion; 16/04/2018 – Jacob Plieth: Breaking scenes from $MRK headquarters. #AACR18 $BMY

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) by 8.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 1,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,150 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89 million, down from 12,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $9.41 during the last trading session, reaching $356.39. About 651,431 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40, EST. $2.79; 05/03/2018 Popular K-beauty Brand, Mamonde Arrives in U.S. Exclusively at Ulta Stores; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ. EPS $2.75; 29/05/2018 – Ulta Beauty Inc expected to post earnings of $2.48 a share – Earnings Preview; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) on Behalf of Shareholders; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Posts 21 Percent Sales Jump for Fiscal 2017; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Approves New Shr Repurchase Authorization of $625M; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48; 24/03/2018 – Ulta, Gap, Target and more: These retailers are still opening stores in 2018

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Merck (MRK) Announces FDA Accepts its sBLA for KEYTRUDA Six-Week Dosing Schedule for Melanoma and Multiple Other Indications – StreetInsider.com” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Intercontinental Exchange Launches NYSE Board Advisory Council to Advance Board Diversity – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Novartis, Amgen Scrap Pivotal Study Of Alzheimer’s Prevention Drug – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,931 are held by Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora. Intact Mngmt invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Verity And Verity Ltd Co accumulated 4,575 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Linscomb Williams holds 0.27% or 39,211 shares. White Pine Cap Limited Com stated it has 1.2% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Rwc Asset Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 79,697 shares. First Fincl Bank holds 109,126 shares. Page Arthur B invested in 0.17% or 2,474 shares. Hollencrest Capital Management has invested 0.11% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Semper Augustus Investments Group accumulated 2.18% or 42,723 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.06 million shares. The California-based Planning Advsrs Lc has invested 0.79% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Indiana Mgmt Comm has 4,992 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain holds 0.03% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 8,768 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt stated it has 642,848 shares or 2.3% of all its holdings.

Reliance Trust, which manages about $621.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 9,779 shares to 152,163 shares, valued at $4.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares International Select Div (IDV) by 12,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,537 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.96 billion for 17.33 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: CTRP, ULTA – Nasdaq” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “McDonaldâ€™s Franchisees: Give Us the Bird – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Ulta Beauty Stock Lost 18% Last Month – Nasdaq” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “American Eagle to start selling cannabis-based products this year – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 EPS, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10 million for 31.93 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $737.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdw Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) by 20,625 shares to 31,525 shares, valued at $3.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 5,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,200 shares, and has risen its stake in The Trade Desk.