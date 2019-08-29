As Merck & Co. (MRK) Stock Rose, Krensavage Asset Management Cut Its Stake by $1.43 Million; Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Share Value Declined While Spirit Of America Management Trimmed by $311,550 Its Holding

Krensavage Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc (MRK) by 4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc sold 17,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 412,809 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.33 million, down from 429,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $86.48. About 5.51M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 27/03/2018 – Uptake of Merck KGaA’s Mavenclad in the European Multiple Sclerosis Market Currently Stalled Due to Restrictive Guidelines and Pending Additional Country-Level Approvals; 02/05/2018 – Merck KGaA: Molecule Used to Treat Metastatic Colorectal Cancer; 09/05/2018 – Global Non-insulin Diabetes Therapeutics Market Forecasts to 2022 – Key Players are AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Merck, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINT FOR EVOBRUTINIB IN RELAP. MS; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 25/04/2018 – #ASCO18 I/O combo 1L lung cancer war continues $MRK KEYNOTE-042 in; 16/04/2018 – Merck extends its lead in immuno-oncology with ‘practice-changing’ lung cancer data; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 14/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) by 50.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 4,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 4,600 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $310,000, down from 9,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Vornado Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $59.48. About 624,835 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 13/04/2018 – Vornado Sees $34.7M of Expense for Change in Fair Value of Marketable Securities Due to New Accounting Standard; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call; 06/04/2018 – Vornado Has `Handshake’ to Sell Stake in NYC Tower to Kushners; 13/04/2018 – Vornado: 1Q Charges Also Include Expenses for Contested NYC Property Transfer Taxes and Write-Off of Series G and Series I Issuance Costs; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Vornado DP LLC Trust 2010-VNO; 04/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 30/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY 1Q REV. $536.4M, EST. $531.4M; 13/04/2018 – Vornado Sees 1Q Charges of 39c/Shr; 08/03/2018 Toys ‘R’ Us Considers Closing All of Its U.S. Stores; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q FFO 54c/Shr

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Limited Co has 0% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 6,286 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Co Ltd holds 352,923 shares. Lvm Mngmt Ltd Mi invested in 10,242 shares. 22,648 were reported by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va. Pzena Investment Mngmt Lc has 1.91M shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Ar Asset accumulated 4.19% or 134,470 shares. E&G Advsr Lp reported 16,736 shares. Wms Prns Limited Liability accumulated 12,987 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Winslow Asset has invested 2.21% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 3,000 shares. Numerixs Invest stated it has 13,600 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Carmignac Gestion holds 1.86% or 1.92M shares. Pacific Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). South Dakota Inv Council reported 412,322 shares. Glenview Financial Bank Dept reported 1.62% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

