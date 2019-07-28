As Merck & Co New Com (MRK) Stock Value Declined, Holder Thompson Investment Management Has Lowered Position by $307,100; Viacom (VIAB) Valuation Declined While Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Has Upped Position

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (MRK) by 11.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 3,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,084 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, down from 32,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $81.43. About 7.21 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 03/04/2018 – Merck, AstraZeneca: EMA Accepts Regulatory Submission for Lynparza in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer; 23/05/2018 – Three Ebola patients escape Congo quarantine, medics race to control outbreak; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic; 03/05/2018 – MERCK – PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-407 TRIAL MET A PRE-SPECIFIED SECONDARY ENDPOINT OF ORR IN AN EARLY COHORT OF PARTICIPANTS AT AN INTERIM ANALYSIS; 30/04/2018 – MRK: FDA HAS SET A PDUFA DATE OF SEPT. 23; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 11,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,202 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 61,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 2.67M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 1.64% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 02/04/2018 – IF CBS, VIACOM MERGE, MOONVES TO OFFER TO STAY 2 YRS: RTRS/CNBC; 11/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Redstone weighs CBS-Viacom merger with or without Moonves; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM INC – RECOGNIZED PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING AND RELATED COSTS OF $185 MLN IN QUARTER; 11/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Redstone likely to replace Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 04/04/2018 – Viacom believes it deserves a market premium; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 04/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 17/05/2018 – CBS CORP – PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND IS CONDITIONED ON A FINAL DETERMINATION BY DELAWARE COURTS; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM: WON’T ANSWER QUESTIONS ABOUT CBS MERGER PROCESS; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video)

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $522.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 17,830 shares to 102,557 shares, valued at $5.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 10,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,435 shares, and has risen its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL).