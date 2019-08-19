As Merck & Co (MRK) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Beech Hill Advisors Has Lowered Holding by $1.92 Million; United Services Automobile Association Lowered Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Stake by $2.92 Million as Stock Rose

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 25,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 271,136 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.67 million, down from 297,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Fidelity National Information Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $139.93. About 29,548 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 11/04/2018 – FIS Recognizes Ten Clients for Innovation in 2018 Impact Awards; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 26.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 23,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 65,808 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47M, down from 88,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $85.69. About 230,275 shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 07/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA REPORTS POSITIVE PHASE IIB RESULTS FOR EVOBRUTINIB; 26/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [ERRATA] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-26; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 08/05/2018 – MERCK LTD – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR TRANSFER OF BIOPHARMA, PERFORMANCE MATERIALS AND LIFE SCIENCE BUSINESS OF CO TO MERCK LIFE SCIENCE PVT; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA 4Q Net Pft EUR1.01B; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 23/03/2018 – Anticancer Agent LENVIMA® (lenvatinib mesylate) Approved for Additional Indication of Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Hands”; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 28,762 shares to 288,819 shares, valued at $39.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) by 35,561 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alyeska Inv Grp Incorporated Lp has invested 0% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Jane Street Group Inc Limited Company invested in 49,002 shares. Washington Tru holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 83,139 shares. Advisory Svcs Lc accumulated 0.06% or 7,426 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 155 shares. Etrade Capital Management Ltd Co holds 0.13% or 40,656 shares. Twin Cap holds 0.23% or 40,615 shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Invest Management Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Wells Fargo And Mn, California-based fund reported 3.36M shares. Gulf Intll National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd invested in 79,005 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Polaris Greystone Fin Group Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 3,409 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 150,367 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Swiss Bancshares has invested 0.19% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Cortland Assocs Mo has 0.04% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 2,052 shares. Aperio Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Worldpay, FIS set date for $43B acquisition to close – Cincinnati Business Courier” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Did Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:FIS) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fidelity National Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Worldpay Stock Jumped 18.5% in March – The Motley Fool” published on April 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “FIS Closes Acquisition of Worldpay, Enhancing its Global Technology Leadership Serving Merchants, Banks and Capital Markets – Business Wire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $544,142 activity.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Merck Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Merck (MRK) Announces FDA Approves New Monotherapy Indication for its KEYTRUDA – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Performing In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Jobs! Gardasil maker to bring 425 jobs to Triangle region – Triangle Business Journal” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81M and $162.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,735 shares to 40,524 shares, valued at $3.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd reported 248,614 shares. Dillon & Assoc owns 3,130 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 12.99 million were reported by Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada. Bragg Financial Advsrs Inc holds 1.29% or 119,069 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 1.21% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Papp L Roy Associates accumulated 9,764 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Trustco National Bank Corporation N Y holds 1.23% or 13,118 shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon reported 36.58 million shares. Moreover, Sheets Smith Wealth Management has 0.28% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Jones Fincl Lllp has invested 0.03% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 11,046 were accumulated by Elm Advisors Limited Co. Liberty Cap accumulated 6,497 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Spc stated it has 33,211 shares. Mitchell Capital Mngmt invested 0.83% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Martin Inc Tn reported 17,467 shares.