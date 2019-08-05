As Merck & Co (MRK) Shares Rose, Holder Greystone Managed Investments Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.26 Million; United Asset Strategies Has Cut Its Stake in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) by $6.01 Million as Share Price Rose

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 88.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 46,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 6,262 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $802,000, down from 53,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $135.23. About 1.45 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 15,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 201,187 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.73 million, down from 216,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.47. About 10.41 million shares traded or 2.60% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 30/03/2018 – Merck’s Zepatier Sales Fall; Hepatitis C Market Unchanged; 08/03/2018 – MERCK MRCG.DE CEO SAYS PARTNERSHIP WITH PFIZER PFE.N IS VERY SOLID; 07/03/2018 – Eisai Co., Ltd. and Merck Enter Global Strategic Oncology Collaboration for LENVIMA® (lenvatinib mesylate); 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO PLUS LOW-DOSE YERVOY COMBINATION REDUCES RISK OF PROGRES; 03/05/2018 – $MRK +2%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors And Cabot has invested 1.22% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 586,319 are held by Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Inc Oh. Jump Trading Limited Company has 12,746 shares. Woodstock reported 1.78% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 5.72M shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 1.21% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Zwj Investment Counsel Incorporated holds 2.78% or 406,077 shares in its portfolio. 48,281 were reported by Coldstream Capital Management. Sei Investments holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 994,920 shares. Mu Investments Ltd owns 74,000 shares or 3.95% of their US portfolio. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.87% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Dearborn Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.46% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). London Communications Of Virginia owns 3.04 million shares for 2.16% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability reported 147,684 shares. Stearns Svcs Group holds 5,707 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 36,704 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $57.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 291,269 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $425.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,047 shares to 37,760 shares, valued at $6.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 5,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,066 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Oconnor Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Cap World has invested 0.54% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt invested 0.76% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Amica Retiree Med has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Tealwood Asset Management Inc invested 1.79% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al holds 0.02% or 25,070 shares in its portfolio. Bp Public Limited Co reported 0.22% stake. Birch Hill Advisors Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,600 shares. Fmr Ltd invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Element Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Dupont Capital Management Corp owns 14,340 shares. Bessemer Group, a New Jersey-based fund reported 603 shares. First Manhattan, a New York-based fund reported 1,377 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd holds 69,977 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Macquarie has 0.22% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 1.01 million shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.68 million activity. $2.26M worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) was bought by MARTIN J LANDIS.