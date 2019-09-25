As Merck & Co. (MRK) Stock Rose, Shapiro Capital Management Has Lowered by $8.23 Billion Its Position; Ugi New (UGI) Shares Declined While Stillwater Capital Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 134.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 11,437 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $611,000, up from 4,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.88. About 471,299 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Project; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 10/04/2018 – AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 22/05/2018 – UGI: Deliveries Will Begin in Fall 2018 With Balance of Capacity Available in Fall 2019; 24/04/2018 – UGI CORP UGI.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4 PCT TO $0.26/SHR; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 19/04/2018 – DJ UGI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UGI); 02/05/2018 – UGI Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.80; 10/04/2018 – UGI Corporation to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 7.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold 98,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.57B, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $83.15. About 3.52M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 07/03/2018 – Eisai Co., Ltd. and Merck Enter Global Strategic Oncology Collaboration for LENVIMA® (lenvatinib mesylate); 16/05/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – ITS INVESTIGATIONAL GMCI COMBINED WITH OPDIVO IS TO TREAT NEWLY DIAGNOSED MALIGNANT GLIOMA PATIENTS GETTING SURGERY WITH/WITHOUT TEMOZOLOMIDE; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS FORECASTS 2018 GROUP NET SALES OF € 15.0 BILLION TO € 15.5 BILLION BASED ON AN UNCHANGED PORTFOLIO; 03/05/2018 – Merck’s snapshot of positive data for frontline lung cancer niche triggers a new scramble for quick Keytruda OK $MRK; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waverton Mngmt Limited invested in 16,240 shares. Kentucky Retirement System, Kentucky-based fund reported 119,901 shares. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Saturna invested in 6,121 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers accumulated 2,267 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advisors invested in 2.00M shares. Parsec Mgmt accumulated 15,919 shares. Wisconsin Limited Co accumulated 0.18% or 4,000 shares. Lesa Sroufe & Com has 5,100 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Etrade Mgmt Ltd Company holds 55,952 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership has 153,186 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. 1.17 million were accumulated by First Republic Inv Mngmt. Conestoga Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6,650 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 132,944 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Connecticut-based Matarin Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.42% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20B for 16.63 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00 billion and $4497.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Com (NYSE:GPK) by 531,773 shares to 16.52M shares, valued at $230.91 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 744,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 984,670 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89 million and $404.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 5,311 shares to 24,820 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 9,861 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,276 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

