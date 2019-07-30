As Merck & Co. (MRK) Shares Declined, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $6.91 Million; Symons Capital Management Has Trimmed Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) Stake as Shares Declined

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 4,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 129,339 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.64M, down from 133,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $87.9. About 123,009 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY DOESN’T SEE BEING A CASH TAX PAYER IN NEXT 5 YEARS; 16/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY’S $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NORTH CARO; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY MAKES `MINOR’ ADJUSTMENTS TO ALTERNATE ROUTE; 11/04/2018 – Chapel Hill: Duke Energy Door-to-Door Marketing; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments; 10/05/2018 – DUKE HAS $2B EQUITY ISSUE TARGET IN 2018; 12/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280283 – DUKE ENERGY FIELD SERVICES PIPELINE ECTOR COUNTY; 27/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida recognized as Tree Line USA utility for 12th consecutive year; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering With a Forward Component

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 83,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.93 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.54M, down from 2.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $84.68. About 3.78 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Opdivo Revenue $1.51 Billion; 23/03/2018 – Merck & Co Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Hands”; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 03/05/2018 – Merck’s snapshot of positive data for frontline lung cancer niche triggers a new scramble for quick Keytruda OK $MRK; 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY; 02/05/2018 – Merck KGaA: Molecule Used to Treat Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 5.38% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $713.46 million for 22.42 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.97% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indiana-based 1St Source Bank & Trust has invested 0.08% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Guardian Life Co Of America owns 2,096 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Com Mi Adv has 0.12% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Hussman Strategic Advsrs, Maryland-based fund reported 9,333 shares. Acg Wealth owns 9,641 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 135,365 were reported by Tocqueville Asset Mngmt L P. Bowen Hanes & Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Diversified Tru Co has 0.01% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 3,185 shares. Moreover, Nomura Asset Limited has 0.19% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Tower Capital Ltd (Trc) stated it has 11,937 shares. Savant Ltd Llc reported 12,327 shares. American Int Gru owns 244,713 shares. D E Shaw & holds 444,430 shares. 35,221 were accumulated by Nordea Management Ab. Stratos Wealth Partners invested in 53,213 shares.

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AppFolio, Cisco, Duke Energy, Goodyear, HyreCar, Illumina, Kinder Morgan, Micron, Pfizer, Tencent Music and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Duke Energy’s Transformation Story Is Largely Complete – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Duke Energy a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Duke Energy awards more than $103,000 in grants for workforce education, training in Indiana – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telos Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.4% or 15,551 shares in its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Management Lc, Colorado-based fund reported 11,295 shares. Motco reported 0.54% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.19% or 92,459 shares in its portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Co holds 0.35% or 381,718 shares. Country Tru State Bank has 64 shares for 0% of their portfolio. National Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 36.58 million shares or 0.85% of the stock. Avalon Advsr Ltd Com owns 1.16M shares. 42,359 were reported by Clean Yield Group. Partnervest Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Com stated it has 5,065 shares. 15.91 million were reported by Legal & General Public Limited Com. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has 19,851 shares. 209,034 are owned by Private Asset Mgmt. Brinker Cap holds 0.42% or 133,910 shares. 37,618 are owned by Seabridge Advisors Limited Co.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “In one release, Merck states laying off 150 â€” and adding 400+ – Triangle Business Journal” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Merck Stock Earns Another Bull Note – Schaeffers Research” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Singapore Technologies Enginee (SGGKF) by 154,250 shares to 177,850 shares, valued at $491,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corp. Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 63,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,029 shares, and has risen its stake in Opap Sa (Adr) (GOFPY).