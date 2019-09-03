As Merck & Co. (MRK) Market Valuation Rose, Sound Shore Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $80.83 Million; Superior Energy Svcs (SPN) Shareholder Fine Capital Partners LP Trimmed Holding by $1.75 Million

Fine Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (SPN) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp sold 438,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.16% . The hedge fund held 4.13M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.27M, down from 4.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Superior Energy Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.81 million market cap company. The stock decreased 16.43% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2798. About 3.44 million shares traded. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 90.76% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 29/03/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Adient, Exits Superior Energy; 18/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 34C, EST. LOSS/SHR 34C; 23/05/2018 – Superior Energy Services Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 29/03/2018 SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES REPORTS 2018 1Q EARNINGS RELEASE & CAL; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY- EXCHANGE OFFER, INITIALLY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 11 AT 5 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME, NOW EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 23 AT 5 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY $500.0M EXCHANGE OFFER EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 23; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Superior Energy; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Rev $482.3M

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 29.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 973,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 2.35 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.47M, down from 3.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $86.65. About 4.77 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 08/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Doubling down on the Keytruda franchise, Merck pays $300M and promises $5B-plus to partner with Eisai on its budding cancer star $MRK; 09/03/2018 – Onglyza Heart Failure Lawsuits Move Forward, As Federal Litigation Issues First Practice and Procedure Order, Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reports; 08/03/2018 – TOKYO — Eisai said Thursday it has agreed to collaborate with U.S. counterpart Merck on development and marketing of the Japanese pharmaceutical company’s cancer drug Lenvima, a deal that also brings a timely infusion of cash; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq; 08/03/2018 – BOOKING HOLDINGS – BOARD NOMINATED FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT JUNE ANNUAL MEETING MIRIAN GRADDICK-WEIR, EXECUTIVE VP OF HUMAN RESOURCES OF MERCK & CO; 05/04/2018 – Barclays upgrades Merck, downgrades competitor Pfizer; 30/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 019716 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15B and $5.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 106,692 shares to 1.49M shares, valued at $131.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 215,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca reported 2.23% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 9,739 were reported by New England Private Wealth Advsr Limited Com. Moreover, Pictet & Cie (Europe) has 0.05% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 3,470 shares. Fin Advisory Service reported 0.2% stake. Hollencrest Mngmt, California-based fund reported 10,359 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated has 0.48% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 19.08 million shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 1.27 million shares. The Michigan-based Greenleaf Tru has invested 0.06% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 3,740 are owned by Merriman Wealth Management Lc. 45,059 are held by Natl Asset Management. First Washington Corp holds 552 shares. Fenimore Asset Mngmt stated it has 7,290 shares. Argi Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.07% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 14,486 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Company Il has 1.08% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 367,933 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 0.4% stake.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 17.33 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold SPN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 149.72 million shares or 3.88% less from 155.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 271,233 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 491,343 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation holds 17,106 shares. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.01% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Vanguard Group Inc Inc reported 0% stake. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0.01% stake. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated accumulated 0% or 4,725 shares. 1.12 million were reported by Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation. Raymond James Service Advisors Inc accumulated 27,607 shares. Bluecrest Management has 44,446 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Principal Gp Inc holds 0.01% or 1.27M shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Llc holds 1.29M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based First Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN).

