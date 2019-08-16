As Merck & Co (MRK) Stock Value Rose, Prudential Plc Lowered Its Stake; Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Maryland Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $482,850 as Stock Price Rose

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 26.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 6,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 18,379 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, down from 24,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $96.68. About 2.49M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 15/05/2018 – SUPREME APPOINTS COLIN MOORE, FORMER PRESIDENT OF STARBUCKS CANADA, TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks’ CEO Kevin Johnson told ABC News on Monday that it was “completely inappropriate” for the Starbucks employees to call the police; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 25/04/2018 – Starbucks Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Looking For a Second-Quarter Jolt (Video); 03/04/2018 – Starbucks’ big bet on lunch could steal diners from Panera; 30/03/2018 – Starbucks stop showcases Prince Mohammed’s charm offensive; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says it was “completely inappropriate” for employees to call the police in this case; 14/04/2018 – Philadelphia police investigates arrest of 2 black men in Starbucks; 09/05/2018 – 680News: EXCLUSIVE: Hidden camera found in Starbucks bathroom in Toronto’s financial district

Prudential Plc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc sold 104,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 2.35M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.57 million, down from 2.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $84.78. About 4.05 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 03/05/2018 – Merck Provides Update on KEYNOTE-407 Trial; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Han; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 TRIAL WILL CONTINUE TO EVALUATE PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS), WHICH IS A SECONDARY ENDPOINT; 09/04/2018 – Merck & Co Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – CHMP ALSO RECOMMENDED APPROVAL OF TWO-WEEK OPDIVO DOSING OPTION OF 240 MG TO REPLACE WEIGHT-BASED DOSING FOR APPROVED MONOTHERAPIES IN EU; 16/05/2018 – Roche immunotherapy combination increases lung cancer survival-study; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 02/04/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – ASTRAZENECA AND MERCK ARE SEEKING APPROVAL OF LYNPARZA IN JAPAN FOR TREATING PATIENTS WITH BRCA-MUTATED METASTATIC BREAST CANCER; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96 million and $807.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,933 shares to 155,621 shares, valued at $29.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global X Mlp Etf (MLPA) by 91,918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 511,842 shares, and has risen its stake in Vulcan Materials Com (NYSE:VMC).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.53 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23B and $29.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 240,369 shares to 3.39 million shares, valued at $473.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fomento Economico Me (NYSE:FMX) by 7,756 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Gridsum Hldg Inc.

