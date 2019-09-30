As Merck & Co (MRK) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Icon Advisers Upped Holding; Smith Salley & Associates Has Lifted Union Pacific (UNP) Stake by $369,772

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 2,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 53,899 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.12 million, up from 51,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $162.59. About 1.62M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP); 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 10/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO

Icon Advisers Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 8.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc bought 7,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 95,388 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.00 million, up from 88,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $84.97. About 4.75 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA ACCEPTS OPDIVO APPLICATION FOR FOR PRIORITY REVIEW; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 20/03/2018 – Merck Announces Appointment of Jennifer Zachary as General Counsel; 13/03/2018 – Merck: First Filing Acceptance for an Anti-PD-1 Therapy in Cervical Cancer; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 07/05/2018 – FDA promises Roche a snap decision on Tecentriq triple for frontline lung cancer as it falls even further behind Merck, Bristol-Myers $RHHBY $MRK $BMY; 11/05/2018 – eFFECTOR Initiates Randomized Dosing in Phase 2 Checkpoint Combination Trial of eFT508 and Avelumab in Colorectal Cancer; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94M and $663.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 8,005 shares to 5,238 shares, valued at $652,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 23,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 324,098 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Oracle, KeyCorp and Union Pacific – Investorplace.com" on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Are You An Income Investor? Don't Miss Out On Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) – Yahoo Finance" published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Texas Swamped With Major Flooding – Yahoo Finance" on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Federal Safety Agency Issues Air Brake Recommendations To Freight Railroads – Yahoo Finance" published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Union Pacific: Can This Stock Double Again? – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1.