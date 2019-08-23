As Merck & Co (MRK) Stock Rose, Hightower Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake; Serengeti Asset Management LP Lifted Its Pg&E (PCG) Holding by $12.24 Million

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 29,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 1.74 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144.90 million, down from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $85.24. About 5.36M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 08/05/2018 – Merck & Co at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761067 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 08/05/2018 – Merck & Co. Details Litigation and Regulatory Updates in 10-Q Filing; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 Merck KgaA bi-spec PD-L1 and TGF-β trap decent data, much better looking than SITC17 data 6/16 (37.5%) ORR in HPV associated cancers; 16/04/2018 – Easton Pharmaceuticals Announces BAYER Agreement Update; 12/04/2018 – Merck Helps Accelerate Global Access to Affordable Vaccines; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 07/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Gets FDA Priority Review in First-Line Lung Cancer Treatment; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 720,000 shares as the company's stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.24 million, up from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $11.23. About 4.36M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500.

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08 billion and $14.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG) by 21,640 shares to 104,214 shares, valued at $6.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

