As Merck & Co (MRK) Market Valuation Rose, Chemical Bank Has Trimmed Holding; Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Stake in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Has Lowered by $2.98 Million as Share Value Rose

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) by 34.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc sold 37,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 72,250 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75 million, down from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $87.34. About 820,633 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Capital Expenditures $325M; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Cigna: Henney’s Decision Based on Her Role as Director of AmerisourceBergen, Cigna’s Deal for Express Scripts; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW ADDED ESRX, TMUS, APTV, ABC, HUM IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Lash Group Launches Artificial Intelligence-Powered Electronic Benefit Verification Solution; 02/04/2018 – ABC: PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS SITE STILL SUSPENDED; 03/05/2018 – lnnomar Strategies Enhances Commercialization Expertise with Acquisition of Therapeutic Products Inc

Chemical Bank decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank sold 3,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 93,277 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.76 million, down from 97,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $85.06. About 8.21M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/04/2018 – Merck & Co. Cements Lead in Lung Cancer as Bristol-Myers Fizzles; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health, Mavenclad in Focus — Earnings Preview; 27/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Merck & Co’s fast-track designation for tepotinib withdrawn; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBO SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL VS CHEMO IN FIRST-LINE LUNG CANCER; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 06/03/2018 – Faster, more convenient Opdivo dosing schedules gives Bristol-Myers added edge in battle of the PD-1 blockbusters with Merck $BMY $MRK; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Studdy As Monotherapy for First-Line Treatment of Locally Advanced or Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $781.49M and $910.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pultegroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 60,000 shares to 260,000 shares, valued at $7.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 78,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).

