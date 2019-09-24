As Merck & Co. (MRK) Market Valuation Rose, Hutchinson Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake; R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Trimmed Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $378,600

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc sold 200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14M, down from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $883.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $8.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1785.3. About 3.14M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon Makes Its Biggest Delivery Yet — Heard on the Street; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 13/05/2018 – Walmart shifts global strategy in effort to best Amazon; 02/05/2018 – Sangam Iyer: AMAZON MAKES FORMAL OFFER TO BUY 60% STAKE IN FLIPKART – CNBC-TV18, CITING SOURCES– RTRS $AMZN #Flipkart; 27/04/2018 – Alphabet is a victim of its own success, while Amazon has nothing but upside; 28/03/2018 – Amazon Takes Fresh Stab at $16 Billion Housekeeping Industry; 15/03/2018 – Walmart, Kroger, Amazon Also Pushing Into Meal Kits; 03/04/2018 – WHITE HOUSE IS SAID TO NOT HAVE PLANS FOR ACTION AGAINST AMAZON; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Move Allows Cox to Close More Than 40 Data Centers

Hutchinson Capital Management decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management sold 6,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 176,923 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.84M, down from 183,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $84.36. About 9.16M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 22/05/2018 – Two more die of Ebola in Congo; seven new cases confirmed; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO DEMONSTRATES SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – PRESENTING OVERALL SURVIVAL & PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL FINDINGS FROM KEYNOTE-407 AT 2018 ASCO ANNUAL MEETING; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 12/04/2018 – All Eyes on Lung Cancer With New Data From Merck, Bristol-Myers; 03/05/2018 – $MRK +2%; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – OFFSET BY EROSION OF CRESTOR SALES

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $557.90 million and $17.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,600 shares to 13,500 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Norris Perne French Llp Mi invested in 1.29% or 5,390 shares. Mcf Advsrs Lc accumulated 176 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Company holds 284 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Keybank Association Oh owns 1.93% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 175,165 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 2.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). New England Private Wealth Advsr Lc invested 0.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stonebridge Advsrs Limited holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,345 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd holds 182,830 shares or 1.92% of its portfolio. Baxter Bros holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 573 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv invested in 220 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 522 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 1.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Prudential Public Ltd Co reported 232,935 shares. Moreover, Alesco Advisors Lc has 0.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Massachusetts-based Dakota Wealth has invested 1.76% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AMZN Bears May Want to Buckle Up – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Investors Should Look at This Number Before Buying Any Tech Stock – Nasdaq” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon’s PillPack loses patient data source – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon planning fitness earbuds, new Echo – CNBC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 97.03 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 16.87 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.