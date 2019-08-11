As Merck & Co New (MRK) Share Price Rose, Cortland Associates Has Decreased Stake by $314,570; Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Cut Stake in Honeywell Intl (HON) by $771,672

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (MRK) by 38.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 3,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 5,982 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $498,000, down from 9,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $85.52. About 8.56M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 07/03/2018 – EISAI, & MERCK & CO. SIGN ONCOLOGY PACT FOR LENVIMA; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 21/05/2018 – Congo begins giving experimental Ebola vaccine to medics; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 05/03/2018 Japan 2018 Drug Price Revision: Ono Opdivo another 24% cut after 50% price cut ~1yr ago $MRK Keytruda 11% cut $PFE Bavencio 12% cut $AGN Botox 18% cut Chugai Rituxan 26% cut Chugai Herceptin 20% cut; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 09/03/2018 – Merck’s Rebif Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Unchanged; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 16/05/2018 – Eiger Announces Expanded License Agreement with Merck for Investigational Candidate Lonafarnib and Collaboration with The Progeria Research Foundation (PRF)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 23.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc sold 4,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 15,825 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, down from 20,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $166.67. About 1.80M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chemical Chooses Honeywell Technology To Produce On-purpose Propylene; 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as President and CEO of Homes Business; 07/03/2018 – HONEYWELL, TIANHAI TO COOPERATE ON CLOUD SERVICE PLATFORM; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES FY EPS $7.85 TO $8.05; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Olivier Rabiller to Continue as CEO of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins Off; 01/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Honeywell 1Q Earnings Headlines; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Announces Alessandro Gili as CFO for Transportation Systems Spin; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Delivers Outstanding First-Quarter Results Driven By Strong Sales Performance; Raises 2018 Guidance

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Merck (NYSE:MRK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Merck – The Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merck’s Stock Signals Bearish Warning Signs – Seeking Alpha” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merck Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Wealth Ltd Liability Company holds 0.75% or 34,099 shares in its portfolio. 3,215 were reported by Capstone Fin Advisors. Davis R M reported 0.86% stake. Fdx Advsr, a California-based fund reported 56,187 shares. 23,841 are held by Wade G W. Vigilant Mgmt Lc, a Maine-based fund reported 6,314 shares. Jp Marvel Advisors Limited Liability Co has 40,130 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. California-based Hollencrest Management has invested 0.11% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company holds 4,135 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 657,015 shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 5,910 shares. Ims Cap Mgmt owns 10,943 shares. Shufro Rose Limited Liability Company accumulated 19,703 shares. Epoch Invest Partners has 1.32% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Northeast Financial Consultants holds 1.06% or 115,157 shares.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00M and $618.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc A (NASDAQ:FB) by 72,083 shares to 278,681 shares, valued at $46.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tencent Hldgs Ltd Adr (TCEHY) by 132,578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 990,822 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.73 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.11% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Haverford Tru Co owns 382,655 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. 24,331 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Asset Com Ltd. Old Point Trust & Svcs N A owns 5,850 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Starr Co Incorporated accumulated 1.27% or 20,000 shares. Lbmc Invest Ltd has invested 0.03% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Baldwin Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,250 shares. Hilltop Incorporated holds 0.17% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 5,063 shares. E&G Lp holds 0.1% or 1,400 shares in its portfolio. John G Ullman And Assoc reported 49,002 shares. Cypress Asset Management Tx holds 56,616 shares or 3.06% of its portfolio. Bp Public Ltd Co owns 78,000 shares. Signaturefd Llc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 5,267 shares. 27,089 are owned by Perella Weinberg Capital Mgmt Lp. At Commercial Bank reported 6,298 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Barrons.com which released: “Honeywell Reports Earnings Tomorrow. Hereâ€™s What to Expect. – Barron’s” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Honeywell Earnings: The Growth Story Belies Logic – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15M and $374.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,995 shares to 5,498 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 16,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).