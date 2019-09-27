As Merck & Co (MRK) Market Valuation Rose, Sanders Capital Has Boosted by $6.18 Million Its Position; Phoenix Investment Adviser Raised Its Tenet Healthcare (THC) Holding by $1.23 Million as Shares Rose

Sanders Capital Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 2.69 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $256.31M, up from 2.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $83.14. About 4.08M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 22/05/2018 – VIRALYTICS – REFERS TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PROPOSED SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT REGARDING MERCK SHARP & DOHME AUSTRALIA (HOLDINGS) PTY (MSD) BUYING CO; 23/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – NO CHANGES TO EISAI’S FINANCIAL RESULTS FORECASTS FOR FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2018 BASED ON RECEIPT OF MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM MERCK; 25/04/2018 – #ASCO18 I/O combo 1L lung cancer war continues $MRK KEYNOTE-042 in; 07/03/2018 – EISAI: MERCK TO PAY UP TO $650M FOR OPTIONS THROUGH 2020; 16/04/2018 – Merck extends its lead in immuno-oncology with ‘practice-changing’ lung cancer data; 15/05/2018 – Merck’s KGaA Warhorse Defies Logic by Getting Pricier With Age; 10/03/2018 – Top 3 for the past week; #1 Doubling down on the Keytruda franchise, Merck pays $300M and promises $5B-plus to partner with Eisai on its budding cancer star $MRK; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 27/03/2018 – MERCK & CO. GETS FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB IN NON-SM; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 152.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc bought 61,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 102,010 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11M, up from 40,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $21.83. About 480,243 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 26/03/2018 – TENET: GLENVIEW TO SUPPORT BOARD NOMINEES, PROPOSALS; 07/05/2018 – Glenview CEO Says Tenet’s Best Days Are Ahead of It (Video); 28/03/2018 – INOVALON HOLDINGS – ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH TENET HEALTHCARE TO PROVIDE DATA, ANALYTICS, AND TECHNOLOGY PLATFORMS WITHIN POST-ACUTE CARE SERVICES MARKET; 08/05/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Supports Monitoring Gabapentin as ‘Drug of Concern’ Amid Staggering Utilization by Opioid Users and Misuse of Medication as New Way to Get High; 19/03/2018 – LACERA: RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services; 29/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – APPOINTMENT OF 2 INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO BOARD GENERAL LLOYD J. AUSTIN, lll AND MEGHAN M. FITZGERALD; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round; 29/05/2018 – TENET BOARD APPOINTS TWO INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tenet Healthcare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THC); 03/05/2018 – Cannabis Consortium’s Partners Begin Infusing Edibles With THC

Since July 24, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $19.76 million activity.

More notable recent Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tenet Healthcare: Getting Ready For A Spin – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Institutional Investors, From Credit Suisse To Citigroup, Helped Fund Cannabis Companies Last Month – Benzinga” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tenet to roll over $4.2B of debt – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enhancing Yield On My Tenet Healthcare Investment – Seeking Alpha” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Week In Cannabis: Canopy Growth Trims Bruce Linton, Congressional Hearings On Ending Marijuana Prohibition, And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA accepts Merck application for Ebola vaccine – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sell-siders weight in on ESMO data presentations – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “4 Conservative Merrill Lynch US 1 Stock Picks That Pay Reliable Dividends – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “How Important Is Keytruda For Merck? – Forbes” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

