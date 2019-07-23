As Merck & Co (MRK) Share Value Declined, Voya Investment Management Has Upped Stake; Pfizer (PFE) Holder Boyar Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding as Shares Declined

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 20.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 986,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.72 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475.98 million, up from 4.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $81.21. About 6.57M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA: Evobrutinib Study Looked at Multiple Sclerosis; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 08/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Doubling down on the Keytruda franchise, Merck pays $300M and promises $5B-plus to partner with Eisai on its budding cancer star $MRK; 03/04/2018 – Merck, AstraZeneca: EMA Accepts Regulatory Submission for Lynparza in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer; 02/04/2018 – And in that piece, Merck team essentially concludes this about BACE drugs in symptomatic Alzheimer’s patients; 18/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA PRESENTS OSTEOARTHRITIS DATA AT OARSI 2018; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…; 22/05/2018 – VIRALYTICS – REFERS TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PROPOSED SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT REGARDING MERCK SHARP & DOHME AUSTRALIA (HOLDINGS) PTY (MSD) BUYING CO; 07/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE PHASE llB RESULTS FOR EVOBRUTINIB IN RELAPSING MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 23.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 32,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 106,734 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53M, down from 138,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $42.82. About 9.55M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/05/2018 – XtalPi Inc. Announces Strategic Research Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to Develop Artificial Intelligence-Powered Molecular Mo; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Positive Topline Results From Phase 3 ATTR-ACT Study Of Tafamidis In Patients With Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy; 08/05/2018 – Mylan says EpiPen supply levels may vary at U.S. pharmacies; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN, PFIZER SAW PRODUCTION ISSUES AFTER FDA WARNING LAST YEAR; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 17/05/2018 – Invacare Corporation Appoints Petra Danielsohn-Weil, PhD, to Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS HAS NOT YET MADE A DECISION, BUT CONTINUES TO EXPECT ONE IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – New York Post: Pfizer moving headquarters to Hudson Yards; 16/03/2018 – Ian Read, BTW, has been at $PFE for 40 years — and they wanted a noncompete

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullinan Assoc holds 0.75% or 120,206 shares. Neumann Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 5,267 shares. 532 are held by Mondrian Investment. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.27 million shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Kessler Gp Lc invested in 37,792 shares or 3.14% of the stock. Anchor Cap Advsr Llc owns 4,316 shares. Stewart Patten Com Ltd Com has 7,483 shares. Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo owns 1.07% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 423,652 shares. Stone Run Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% or 5,955 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, King Wealth has 0.37% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 14,093 shares. Moreover, Baldwin Investment Management Lc has 0.14% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 163,364 are held by Country Club Tru Na. Roberts Glore Co Il holds 4,082 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 0.85% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Martin Inc Tn invested in 0.44% or 17,467 shares.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40B and $44.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hudson Ltd by 1.12M shares to 16,341 shares, valued at $225,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 12,083 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,156 shares, and cut its stake in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc (NYSE:WDR).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

