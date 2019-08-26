As Merck & Co (MRK) Market Valuation Rose, Strategy Asset Managers Has Raised Its Position by $619,595; Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Stake Has Increased by Quantbot Technologies Lp

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 529.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 23,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 27,782 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 4,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $99.12. About 302,451 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 24/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED COMBINED ECONOMIC EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 7.1 PCT STAKE IN NXP SEMICONDUCTORS AS OF FEB 16 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 6, 2018; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE TO WITHDRAW & REFILE APPLICATION IN CHINA; 27/05/2018 – SCMP News: Qualcomm to meet Chinese regulators in bid to clear US$44 billion NXP deal, sources sa; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS IN AGREEMENT INCLUDING NXP’S ABILITY TO UNDERTAKE ACQUISITIONS, SETTLE LITIGATION – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – LATEST: Qualcomm very concerned with the fate of NXP deal as the firms extend merger agreement, refile with MOFCOM; 14/05/2018 – China to Reopen Review of Qualcomm’s NXP Takeover Proposal -Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed – sources – The Edge Markets; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON MARCH 30, NXP RE-FILED, AND ON APRIL 2 CO IS RE-FILING, THE REQUIRED PAPERWORK WITH FTC TO RECEIVE NEW CLEARANCE; 24/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES SAYS NOW HAS COMBINED ECONOMIC EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 4.95% STAKE IN NXP SEMICONDUCTORS AS OF MAY 22 – SEC FILING

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 7,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 148,001 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.31M, up from 140,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $85.26. About 685,089 shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 05/04/2018 – SIX ORGANIZATIONS ASK HHS TO LOWER ETEPLIRSEN DRUG PRICE; 07/05/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ; 07/03/2018 – EISAI: MERCK TO PAY UP TO $650M FOR OPTIONS THROUGH 2020; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA CEO SAYS STILL SEE MAVENCLAD PEAK SALES OF 500-700 MLN EUR EXCLUDING U.S; 27/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 205641 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE & MERCK & CO. EPACADOSTAT STUDY DID NOT MEET ENDPOINT; 25/04/2018 – U.S. court upholds dismissal of $200 million Merck verdict against Gilead; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53 million and $444.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,883 shares to 11,746 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 6,917 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,762 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co accumulated 1.5% or 128,819 shares. Comerica Comml Bank holds 0.68% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 1.04 million shares. 477 were reported by Cls Ltd Liability Corporation. Whittier Trust reported 286,997 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested 0.91% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 5.97 million were accumulated by Century. Cap Guardian Trust owns 102,628 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Estabrook Cap owns 0% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 141,203 shares. Aull Monroe Corp owns 23,301 shares. Lvw Advsr Lc reported 9,831 shares stake. Stillwater Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 4.34% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Cadence Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.53% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Naples Glob Advisors Ltd has 61,813 shares. Greylin Invest Mangement Incorporated has invested 1.36% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 1.38% or 65,085 shares.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 34,281 shares to 17,663 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Choice Hotels Intl Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 14,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,900 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Crp Of Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

