As Merck & Co (MRK) Stock Value Rose, Parus Finance Uk LTD Trimmed Its Position; Nike Cl (NKE) Shareholder Selway Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position

Selway Asset Management decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NKE) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management sold 25,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, down from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Nike Inc. Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $81.02. About 3.21M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Mark Parker Said Corporate Culture Excluded Some Staff; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues–Update; 22/03/2018 – BNN: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100M in profit; 24/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics. Via @DelRey:; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Martin Reported to Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MICHAEL SPILLANE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD ALL CATEGORIES, DESIGN, PRODUCT AND MERCHANDISING; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics The pact is aimed at revving up the league’s on-demand manufacturing capabilities; 15/03/2018 – NIKE, REPORTS MARK PARKER WILL CONTINUE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT,; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s VP of diversity leaves amid efforts to reform workplace culture

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 13.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 22,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 151,340 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.59 million, down from 174,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $84.08. About 4.32 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA’s Warhorse Defies Logic by Getting Pricier With Age; 02/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls For 2nd Wk, Zepatier Declines: Hep-C; 16/04/2018 – Anyone think this $MRK $BMY showdown isn’t intense?; 29/03/2018 – Dulera ( mometasone + formoterol ; Merck & Co) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – DYNAVAX SAYS PHASE 1B/2 STUDY OF SD-101 SHOWS 86% RESPONSE RATE; 19/04/2018 – P&G also agrees to buy the consumer health business of Merck for about $4.2 billion; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 23/05/2018 – THREE DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO EBOLA PATIENTS ESCAPED QUARANTINE IN CITY OF MBANDAKA – MSF; 17/05/2018 – GERMAN GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR MERCK KGAA’S MAVENCLAD

Parus Finance Uk Ltd, which manages about $313.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 82,480 shares to 176,965 shares, valued at $10.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 221,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 397,430 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.53 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44M and $149.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark (NYSE:CVS) by 11,455 shares to 55,833 shares, valued at $3.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

