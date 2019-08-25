As Merck & Co (MRK) Shares Rose, Grandfield & Dodd Trimmed Its Position; Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Stock Value Rose While Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Stake

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 26.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 57,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.53% . The hedge fund held 162,563 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89M, down from 220,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $827.62 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.63% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $23.35. About 750,143 shares traded or 28.85% up from the average. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 189.26% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 189.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 08/05/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $10; 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES RELEASES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 OPERATING RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.45, REV VIEW $109.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies 1Q Loss/Shr 75c; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Loss/Shr $2.60-Loss $2.90; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.45, REV VIEW $109.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Operating Results and Provides 2018 Outlook; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Conference Apr 16; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Rev $100M-$105M

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 5,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 329,390 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.40M, down from 334,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.94. About 10.12M shares traded or 0.38% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 02/05/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany to Develop Abituzumab in Metastatic Colorectal Cancer with SFJ Pharmaceuticals Group; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously; 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S CRESTOR SAID TO POTENTIALLY FETCH OVER $1B FOR U.S. MKT; 05/03/2018 – Aduro Announces Milestone Achieved under Merck Collaboration for Initiation of Anti-CD27 Phase I Trial in Advanced Solid Tumors; 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 23/03/2018 – Merck, Eisai: Anticancer Agent Lenvima Approved for Additional Indication of Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma in Japan; 02/05/2018 – $MRK BACEi verubecestat failed Ph3 #Alzheimer data in NEJM; 03/05/2018 – MERCK WILL MAKE $125M INVESTMENT IN MODERNA; 01/05/2018 – Merck Adjusts Annual Guidance — Earnings Review; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial

More notable recent NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “NanoString to Present at the Baird 2019 Global Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NanoString closes 5.2M stock offering – Seeking Alpha” published on March 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why NanoString Technologies Stock Soared 104.7% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will NanoString Technologies (NSTG) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $43.24 million activity.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Merck Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “What to Watch When Merck and Pfizer Report Early on Tuesday – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Performing In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

