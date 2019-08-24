As Merck & Co. (MRK) Valuation Rose, Holder Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Has Boosted Its Holding; Muzinich & Company Has Lifted Geo Group New (Put) (GEO) Holding by $355,300; Market Valuation Declined

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 124.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 46,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 83,745 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.97M, up from 37,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.94. About 8.88M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S CRESTOR SAID TO POTENTIALLY FETCH OVER $1B FOR U.S. MKT; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 27/03/2018 – MERCK & CO. GETS FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB IN NON-SM; 09/03/2018 – Onglyza Heart Failure Lawsuits Move Forward, As Federal Litigation Issues First Practice and Procedure Order, Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reports; 03/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Merck for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 27/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 021067 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 23/03/2018 – Merck, Eisai: First Approval Worldwide for Lenvima for HCC; 23/03/2018 – Merck, Eisai: Anticancer Agent Lenvima Approved for Additional Indication of Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma in Japan; 09/04/2018 – #2 Merck racks up another win in wide-ranging PhIII Keytruda lung cancer study, this time as solo therapy $MRK $BMY; 09/05/2018 – Korea Investment Adds Merck & Co, Exits Ryanair: 13F

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $16.74. About 650,980 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC SAYS ON APRIL 30 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO.1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO OF $0.43 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.38; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REFINANCING OF ALL EXISTING SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS WITH REFINANCING TERM LOANS IN AGGREGATE OF $792.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q EPS 29c; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO); 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 11,384 shares to 227,935 shares, valued at $7.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 9,443 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,935 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilltop Holdg holds 40,681 shares. Voya Management Llc holds 1.07% or 5.72M shares in its portfolio. The Rhode Island-based Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri has invested 0.92% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Holderness Investments accumulated 28,756 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 4.84M shares. Vaughan Nelson Management Lp owns 23,300 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Prospector Ptnrs stated it has 170,148 shares or 2.15% of all its holdings. Horan Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 33,026 shares. Csat Advisory LP has invested 0% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Of Toledo Na Oh holds 1.38% or 65,085 shares. Philadelphia Tru Communication has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.02% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Blue Chip Partners Inc stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Tru Of Virginia Va has 107,446 shares. Pinnacle Holdg Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

