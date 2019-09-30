As Merck & Co. (MRK) Share Value Rose, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $581,166; Muzinich & Company Has Decreased Monroe Cap (MRCC) Stake by $1.47 Million

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 7.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 7,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 104,224 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.74 million, up from 97,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $84.81. About 4.09M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 26/03/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany webcast presentation now available for on-demand viewing: dbVlC – Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 18/04/2018 – Merck KGaA Has Been Exploring Options for Consumer Health Unit; 22/05/2018 – MERCK MRK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.48/SHR; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – OFFSET BY EROSION OF CRESTOR SALES; 17/04/2018 – LABCYTE INC – AS PART OF AGREEMENT, PROTOTYPE ACOUSTIC-MS SYSTEMS WILL BE INSTALLED AT SELECT MERCK SITES; 27/03/2018 – Merck Receives Fast-Track Designation for Tepotinib in Japan; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Monroe Cap Corp (MRCC) by 99.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 147,277 shares as the company's stock declined 7.18% . The institutional investor held 293 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3,000, down from 147,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Monroe Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $216.51M market cap company. It closed at $10.59 lastly. It is down 15.01% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500.

Analysts await Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 7.89% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.38 per share. MRCC’s profit will be $7.16M for 7.56 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Monroe Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20B and $481.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Geo Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:GEO) by 45,000 shares to 110,000 shares, valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 89,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold MRCC shares while 8 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 3.41 million shares or 0.32% less from 3.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

More notable recent Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Monroe Capital Corporation Announces Pricing of Registered Direct Offering of $40 Million 5.75% Notes Due 2023 – GlobeNewswire” on March 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Monroe Capital Offers 15% Yield Due To Portfolio Credit Issues – Seeking Alpha” published on December 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Monroe Capital -2.3% as Q1 adjusted NII disappoints – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Monroe Capital: Insiders Are Buying This 13% Yielder, Should You? – Seeking Alpha” published on January 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Monroe Capital Corporation Announces Third Quarter Distribution of $0.35 Per Share – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.