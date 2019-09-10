As Merck (MRK) Valuation Rose, Holder Wilkins Investment Counsel Lowered Stake; Guidewire Software (GWRE) Stock Price Declined While Lateef Investment Management LP Has Lifted by $7.50 Million Its Stake

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 41.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 77,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 263,768 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.63M, up from 186,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.65B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $106.36. About 604,811 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 04/04/2018 – VERTI Selects Single Platform With Guidewire Core and Data Products; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 51c-Loss 46c; 29/03/2018 – California Casualty Selects Guidewire Systems for Real-Time and Predictive Analytics; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Rev $163.8M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Guidewire Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWRE); 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF $200M; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS OF THE $300 MLN NOTES OFFERING TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS; 21/03/2018 – Guidewire Dublin Recognised as Global Centre for Product Development and Professional Services; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP SHR $0.98 – $1.04

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Merck (MRK) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 209,218 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.40 million, down from 213,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Merck for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $80.93. About 10.83 million shares traded or 11.65% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 15/04/2018 – #AACR18 round 1: Merck takes a direct swing at Bristol-Myers with adjuvant melanoma data for Keytruda $MRK $BMY; 20/03/2018 – MERCK NAMES JENNIFER ZACHARY AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 26/03/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany webcast presentation now available for on-demand viewing: dbVlC – Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly Chinese Population with Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 27/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Receives Fast-Track Designation for Tepotinib in Japan; 23/03/2018 – Merck, Eisai: First Approval Under Global Strategic Collaboration

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98 billion and $590.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 18,679 shares to 98,784 shares, valued at $28.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 50,521 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 263,598 shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp New.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 16.19 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.