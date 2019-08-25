As Merck (MRK) Stock Rose, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Boosted Stake; Arosa Capital Management LP Has Lowered Stake in Renewable Energy Group (REGI) by $1.42 Million

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) by 12.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 67,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.07% . The institutional investor held 482,158 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.59 million, down from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Renewable Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $437.13 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.35% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $11.62. About 1.42 million shares traded or 93.52% up from the average. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has declined 19.35% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 03/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 1Q EPS $5.30; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – DJ Renewable Energy Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REGI); 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 17; 08/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 4Q Adj EPS $1.97; 08/03/2018 Renewable Energy Group 4Q Loss/Shr 44c; 17/05/2018 – RANDY HOWARD, RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP CEO, SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Completes $32 Million Ralston Biodiesel Expansion; 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 4Q REV. $577.3M, EST. $504.0M; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Debora Frodl, James C. Borel to Board

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Merck (MRK) by 38.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 17,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 63,149 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25 million, up from 45,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Merck for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.94. About 8.88M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 08/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Results roll in from Akzo Nobel, Merck, Uniper; 23/03/2018 – ANTICANCER AGENT LENVIMA® (LENVATINIB MESYLATE) APPROVED FOR ADDITIONAL INDICATION OF UNRESECTABLE HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA (HCC) IN JAPAN, FIRST APPROVAL WORLDWIDE FOR LENVIMA FOR HCC; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Promises a Revamp for Struggling Liquid-Crystals Unit; 07/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Gets FDA Priority Review in First-Line Lung Cancer Treatment; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 26/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [ERRATA] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-26; 09/04/2018 – John Carroll: BREAKING:Merck racks up another win in wide-ranging PhIII Keytruda lung cancer study, this time as solo therapy; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 27/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Merck & Co’s fast-track designation for tepotinib withdrawn; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75M and $769.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nestle (NSRGY) by 6,349 shares to 98,585 shares, valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 5,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,223 shares, and cut its stake in Cl A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Business Financial holds 0.11% or 7,624 shares in its portfolio. Barnett And Co accumulated 122 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.96% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Daiwa Sb Invests Limited reported 0.05% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Apriem Advsr has invested 0.26% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Gideon, New York-based fund reported 3,616 shares. Kessler Invest Grp Lc invested in 3.14% or 37,792 shares. Cibc Mkts Inc accumulated 303,235 shares. Mathes reported 15,917 shares. Kcm Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 47,690 shares. New England Private Wealth Lc stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Legacy Cap Ptnrs Incorporated stated it has 0.14% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Cwm Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Sterling Management reported 13,283 shares stake. Omers Administration holds 0.01% or 11,900 shares in its portfolio.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $555.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 75,000 shares to 275,000 shares, valued at $7.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cactus Inc by 191,926 shares in the quarter, for a total of 497,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (Call) (NYSE:APC).

