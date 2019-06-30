As Merck (MRK) Share Value Declined, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Has Upped Position; Cme Group (CME) Stake Has Lifted by Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Merck (MRK) by 38.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 17,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,149 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25M, up from 45,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Merck for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $83.85. About 44.55 million shares traded or 306.72% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 17/04/2018 – MERCK TO STUDY PCV-15 V114 FOR PNEUMOCOCCAL DISEASE VACCINE; 08/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Doubling down on the Keytruda franchise, Merck pays $300M and promises $5B-plus to partner with Eisai on its budding cancer star $MRK; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – ITS INVESTIGATIONAL GMCI COMBINED WITH OPDIVO IS TO TREAT NEWLY DIAGNOSED MALIGNANT GLIOMA PATIENTS GETTING SURGERY WITH/WITHOUT TEMOZOLOMIDE; 09/04/2018 – Amazon launched its own challenge with Merck in 2017 to better manage care for people with diabetes; 06/03/2018 – More negative read-through to $CRVS $MRK terminates its A2A receptor antagonist Preladenant monotherapy and PD1 combo trial citing “the data did not support study endpoints”; 16/05/2018 – Roche immunotherapy combination increases lung cancer survival-study; 14/03/2018 – First-Line Lung Cancer Data and Other New Research from Merck’s Broad Oncology Program to be Presented at AACR Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Data at ASCO 2018 to Showcase Progress and Further Optionality of Oncology Pipeline; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 08/05/2018 – Merck & Co.: July Hearing Scheduled in Brand Dispute With Germany’s Merck KGaA

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 31.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc bought 3,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,100 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, up from 11,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $194.11. About 971,027 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 25/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC – AMENDMENT; 09/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC CME.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $177 FROM $170; 28/03/2018 – CME IS SAID TO SEAL NEX DEAL AS SOON AS THURSDAY: TELEGRAPH; 06/03/2018 – LUMBER FUTURES RISE BY $10 EXCHANGE LIMIT ON CME, ENDING SLUMP; 10/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Short-covering boosts CME live cattle futures; 21/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: CLIMB NEARLY 2 PCT LED BY SHORT-COVERING, SHARPLY HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 13/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 12; 15/03/2018 – CME’S BOARD IS SAID TO DISCUSS POTENTIAL NEX TAKEOVER OFFER; 28/03/2018 – CME GROUP OFFERS TO BUY NEX GROUP FOR GBP10/SHARE; 09/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs jump on short-covering after recent lows

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75M and $769.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 5,421 shares to 155,223 shares, valued at $19.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) by 8,188 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,124 shares, and cut its stake in Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Dubuque Bancshares & Tru Communication stated it has 3,372 shares. The Illinois-based Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Company has invested 0.19% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Accuvest Glob, California-based fund reported 5,789 shares. Moreover, Martin Tn has 0.44% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.77% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 3,670 are owned by Hm Capital Mgmt Ltd Com. Insight 2811 has invested 0.18% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Hyman Charles D owns 31,146 shares. Diligent Investors Lc holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 17,602 shares. Swedbank holds 1.59% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 4.01M shares. Spirit Of America Management Corporation holds 0.16% or 13,100 shares in its portfolio. Btc Management holds 0.74% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 55,755 shares. North Amer Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 136,024 shares. Naples Glob Advsr Limited Company accumulated 61,813 shares or 1.31% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 7,674 shares. Thornburg Investment Mgmt Inc holds 4.95% or 3.11M shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 6 shares. Prelude Cap Limited Liability Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Hilton Ltd Company accumulated 101,247 shares. Wetherby Asset Management reported 5,142 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt has 0.01% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 11,925 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 16,422 shares stake. Pinnacle Associate Ltd reported 5,105 shares. Camarda Fin Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Lord Abbett Com Limited Liability invested 0.27% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Bollard Group Ltd holds 205 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Windward Capital Mngmt Ca stated it has 101,981 shares. 280 were accumulated by Plante Moran Financial Ltd Liability. Parkside Commercial Bank owns 390 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc, which manages about $183.66M and $219.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,725 shares to 16,016 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.