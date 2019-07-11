As Merck (MRK) Share Price Declined, Holder New England Research & Management Has Lowered Its Holding; As Pfizer (PFE) Market Valuation Declined, Davidson Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Holding by $368,088

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors sold 8,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 536,527 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.79 million, down from 545,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $44.06. About 11.91 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline in pole position for $20bn Pfizer unit; 19/03/2018 – Pfizer at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE lll STUDY OF TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AND COTELLIC (COBIMETINIB) IN PEOPLE WITH HEAVILY PRE-TREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER; 03/04/2018 – P&G was looking to pay around $15 billion, while Pfizer is said to be seeking $20 billion or more, the sources tell CNBC; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR NET 1.05B RUPEES; EST. 854M RUPEES; 26/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 26 / 2018 – Pfizer, Inc. – North Country Region; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 09/05/2018 – US FDA ADDS MYLAN NV’S MYL.O EPIPEN PRODUCTS TO ITS DRUG SHORTAGE LIST DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS; 23/05/2018 – STRATA ONCOLOGY FUNDING ROUND LED PFIZER, MERCK & CO

New England Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck (MRK) by 13.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc sold 3,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,295 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 28,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Merck for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $84.82. About 5.51 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/04/2018 – Preclinical Data Presented at AACR 2018 Shows Esperance Pharmaceuticals’ EP-100 Is Synergistic with PARP Inhibitor Olaparib in; 27/03/2018 – Merck Receives Fast-Track Designation for Tepotinib in Japan; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – EISAI IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE MAXIMUM OF UP TO $3.97 BLN FOR ACHIEVEMENT OF MILESTONES ASSOCIATED WITH SALES OF LENVIMA; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 09/04/2018 – HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE SAYS TECENTRIQ APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA; 25/04/2018 – MERCK LOSES BID TO REVIVE $200 MILLION VERDICT AGAINST GILEAD; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 16/05/2018 – Merck Data at ASCO 2018 to Showcase Progress and Further Optionality of Oncology Pipeline

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.23B for 14.12 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lourd Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 31,841 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Wedge Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0% or 8,155 shares in its portfolio. Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo accumulated 0.67% or 514,793 shares. Trustco Bank & Trust Corporation N Y owns 36,583 shares for 1.75% of their portfolio. Synovus reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 2.08% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Sandhill Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Corp owns 18,947 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Chase Invest Counsel holds 0.2% or 9,327 shares. Hendershot owns 4,775 shares. Moneta Group Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 1,507 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.15% or 561,945 shares in its portfolio. Magnetar Financial invested in 0.02% or 22,183 shares. E&G Advsr Lp invested in 0.63% or 33,978 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company owns 7.12M shares. Guardian Capital Advisors LP has invested 0.61% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17 billion and $954.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp by 13,045 shares to 48,587 shares, valued at $7.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zayo Group Holding (NYSE:ZAYO) by 81,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 931,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Inv stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Prelude Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 12,642 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id invested 0.04% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Rwc Asset Mngmt Llp reported 79,697 shares. Sfmg Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). White Pine Capital Lc reported 1.2% stake. Northern Tru holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 32.81 million shares. 629,918 are held by Dnb Asset Mgmt As. Cap Ww owns 89.56M shares. 8,714 are owned by Alpine Woods Capital Ltd Co. Moreover, Causeway Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 1.46% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 1.74M shares. Narwhal Capital Mgmt has 67,748 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Llc has invested 0.2% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Barrett Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.52% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47 million and $148.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) by 15,850 shares to 22,400 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Comm. (NYSE:VZ) by 10,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

