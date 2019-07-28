As Merck (MRK) Market Valuation Declined, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Has Upped Holding by $1.47 Million; Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Position in Hercules Capital (HTGC) Raised by $3.54 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Merck (MRK) by 38.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 17,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,149 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25M, up from 45,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Merck for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $81.43. About 7.21M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Expects a Slight Percentage Decline in EBITDA Pre-Exceptionals in 2018; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 08/05/2018 – Merck & Co.: July Hearing Scheduled in Brand Dispute With Germany’s Merck KGaA; 13/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Makes Changes to Performance Materials Leadership Team; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 13/03/2018 – Merck: First Filing Acceptance for an Anti-PD-1 Therapy in Cervical Cancer; 23/03/2018 – Merck, Eisai: Anticancer Agent Lenvima Approved for Additional Indication of Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma in Japan

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 295,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.40 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.35 million, up from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.98. About 274,223 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has risen 7.10% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 22/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Hercules Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 31 Cents/Share; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. ASSETS 6.5%, EST. 6.34%; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 30, 2025; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hercules Capital Inc. $75 Million Notes ‘BBB-‘; 06/03/2018 – MESOBLAST LTD – ENTERED US$75 MLN NON-DILUTIVE, FOUR-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. EQUITY 12.7%, EST. 12.4%; 22/03/2018 – Hercules’ Highly Asset Sensitive Debt Investment Portfolio to Generate Additional $0.04 of Net Investment Income Earnings; 05/03/2018 Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Cap Closes Public Offering of $75.0 M 5.25% Notes Due 2025

More notable recent Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Hercules Capital Named 2018 Specialty Finance Lender of the Year, Americas by Private Debt Investor – Business Wire” on March 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hercules Capital: I Am Out – Seeking Alpha” published on May 11, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hercules Capital: Massacre, What To Do Now? – Seeking Alpha” on March 17, 2019. More interesting news about Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hercules Capital: Strong Buy For This 9.7%-Yielding Top-Shelf Tech BDC – Seeking Alpha” published on October 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tricida announces $200M debt facility with Hercules Capital – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Inc by 198,100 shares to 1.35M shares, valued at $31.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc (Put) by 21,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,000 shares, and cut its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 390,085 shares. Bluemountain Llc holds 105 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 46,026 shares. Caxton Associates Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 23,390 shares. Us State Bank De holds 13,784 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Com owns 31,059 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 260,124 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated invested in 1,000 shares. 12,578 are owned by Atria Invs Lc. Financial Counselors invested in 13,115 shares. Sei Com holds 15,756 shares. Pnc Financial Service Gru holds 0% or 158,723 shares in its portfolio. Regions holds 0% or 2,500 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 43,383 shares. Sigma Planning reported 10,262 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Notes And Analysis From Merck’s Investor Day – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Merck Stock Earns Another Bull Note – Schaeffers Research” published on July 03, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Merck (MRK) Announces Presentation of Phase 2b Results for Investigational HIV-1 Therapy Islatravir at IAS – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Eisai’s Cancer Drug Combo Gets Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Liver Cancer – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.