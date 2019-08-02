As Merck & Co (MRK) Share Price Rose, Healthcor Management LP Has Cut Position; Moon Capital Management Cut Stake in Hca Healthcare (HCA) as Stock Rose

Healthcor Management Lp decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 69.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp sold 2.93 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.53M, down from 4.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $84.29. About 4.84 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 21/05/2018 – FACTBOX-From sterling crises to Brexit, the tests of Bank of England bosses; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 11/04/2018 – CAFC: IN RE: MERCK & CIE [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1960 – 2018-04-11; 18/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA PRESENTS OSTEOARTHRITIS DATA AT OARSI 2018; 14/03/2018 – #AACR18 Immuno-oncology combo session; 06/04/2018 – NEWLINK GENETICS – IN LIGHT OF INCYTE’S ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING ECHO-301 TRIAL, CO UNDERTAKING REVIEW OF CLINICAL PROGRAMS; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 13/04/2018 – Merck Foundation Calls for Action to Break the Infertility Stigma in Africa at FIGO

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 1,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 48,929 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38 billion, down from 50,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $127.71. About 626,884 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $45B-$46B; 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division; 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 sales for $27.56 million activity. $1.17 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares were sold by Torres Kathryn A.. The insider CAMPBELL VICTOR L sold 28,084 shares worth $3.90M. Whalen Kathleen M sold $27,896 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Wednesday, February 6. Foster Jon M had sold 32,944 shares worth $4.63M on Monday, February 11. 33,670 shares were sold by STEELE JOHN M, worth $4.72M on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $5.24M were sold by RUTHERFORD BILL B on Tuesday, February 12.

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36 million and $87.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 40 shares to 25,894 shares, valued at $1.29B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 1,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Prescott Grp Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.53% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 20,000 shares. Origin Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 1.78% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Prudential Plc holds 2,331 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Natl Bank has invested 0.02% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Pnc Financial Svcs Gp reported 379,595 shares. Envestnet Asset, a Illinois-based fund reported 56,791 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank accumulated 0% or 2,101 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 53,789 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hartford Management has invested 0.11% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Bowling Portfolio Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 48,826 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Cibc Asset Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 209 were reported by Ent Fincl Serv Corporation. Scotia Capital reported 0.07% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.12% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Art Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 40,836 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Mgmt owns 170,195 shares. Pictet Retail Bank & Ltd owns 8,800 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Llc reported 11,773 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Aull And Monroe Invest Management Corp has 23,301 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri reported 0.92% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Regent Inv Mgmt Lc invested 1.34% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Eagle Ridge Management has 6,008 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Shufro Rose & Lc holds 19,703 shares. Wilkins Invest Counsel Inc holds 5.26% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 209,218 shares. Moreover, Gulf International Commercial Bank (Uk) has 0.91% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 627,881 shares. Shoker Counsel invested in 21,727 shares or 1.33% of the stock. Doheny Asset Ca has invested 2.23% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Duff Phelps Invest Mgmt Communication holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 28,203 shares. The Massachusetts-based Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.96% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Conestoga Capital Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 6,650 shares.

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20B and $2.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 115,470 shares to 730,100 shares, valued at $86.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 149,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 556,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

