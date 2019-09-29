As Merck & Co Com (MRK) Stock Price Rose, Boston Common Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Hodges Capital Management Lifted Position by $357,770

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc Com (MRK) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 4,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 186,080 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.60 million, down from 190,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $82.91. About 7.18M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – MAA IS BASED ON DATA FROM RANDOMIZED, OPEN-LABEL, PHASE 3 OLYMPIAD TRIAL, WHICH INVESTIGATED LYNPARZA VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY; 19/04/2018 – P&G also agrees to buy the consumer health business of Merck for about $4.2 billion; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 06/04/2018 – Top 3 includes: #1 — added $BMY UPDATED: Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte $INCY $MRK; 23/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – NO CHANGES TO EISAI’S FINANCIAL RESULTS FORECASTS FOR FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2018 BASED ON RECEIPT OF MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM MERCK; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 08/03/2018 – BOOKING HOLDINGS – BOARD NOMINATED FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT JUNE ANNUAL MEETING MIRIAN GRADDICK-WEIR, EXECUTIVE VP OF HUMAN RESOURCES OF MERCK & CO; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 16/05/2018 – Roche immunotherapy combination increases lung cancer survival-study; 24/05/2018 – Eisai And Merck Provide Update on Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Lenvatinib in First-Line Unresectable Hepatocell

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 2,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 51,163 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.85 million, up from 48,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn: Report; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 18/04/2018 – SmartBear Empowers Developers to Create Quality Software at an Increased Speed; 01/05/2018 – Paramount Defenses Releases Gold Finger Mini 6.0 for Microsoft Active Directory to Democratize Cyber Intelligence Worldwide; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY & MICROSOFT IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 18/05/2018 – Turner Announces First Management Addition Concentrated in Blockchain; 15/05/2018 – Cologix Opens 151 Front Street Expansion Space In Downtown Toronto; 16/04/2018 – Results from Symic Bio Liver Fibrosis Program Presented at the International Liver Congress 2018

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $924.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whiting Pete Corp Ne by 27,935 shares to 236,840 shares, valued at $4.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comstock Res Inc by 69,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 919,351 shares, and cut its stake in Matador Res Co (NYSE:MTDR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blue Financial Cap has 70,467 shares. Hartline Corporation stated it has 3.37% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Shoker Counsel holds 1.45% or 14,857 shares. Altavista Wealth reported 72,279 shares stake. St Johns Investment Mgmt Limited reported 7,689 shares. Lockheed Martin Inv Management owns 332,270 shares. Retirement Planning Group Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,386 shares. Fir Tree Capital Mgmt LP accumulated 491,000 shares or 6.58% of the stock. Moreover, Fiduciary Finance Service Of The Southwest Inc Tx has 1.8% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 47,405 shares. Peconic Prns Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Moreover, Cohen Management Inc has 2.45% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Torray Limited Com invested in 187,993 shares. 277,383 were accumulated by Community Trust And Inv. Financial Svcs owns 32,831 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Gp Ltd reported 1.64% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33B and $802.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V Ny Reg (NYSE:PHG) by 24,452 shares to 158,179 shares, valued at $6.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ) by 17,226 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,672 shares, and has risen its stake in Avangrid Inc Com.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20B for 16.58 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.