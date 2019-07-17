As Merck & Co (MRK) Share Value Declined, Ingalls & Snyder Has Lowered Its Holding; Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) by $6.24 Million as Market Value Declined

Ingalls & Snyder Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold 5,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 303,286 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.22M, down from 308,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $81.59. About 6.77 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA GETS FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB; 13/03/2018 – Merck: FDA Sets Target Action Date of June 28; 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA 4Q Ebitda Pre-Exceptionals at EUR1.01B; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 23/03/2018 – Anticancer Agent LENVIMA® (lenvatinib mesylate) Approved for Additional lndication of Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) in Japan, First Approval Worldwide for LENVIMA for HCC; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 27/04/2018 – MERCK INDIA 1Q NET INCOME 227.1M RUPEES

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 18.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 145,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 645,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.96M, down from 790,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $40.5. About 1.15M shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has risen 7.46% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q EBITDA $152M; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert)

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 31,550 shares to 31,950 shares, valued at $581,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 9,996 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,189 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.96 billion for 17.74 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $186.22 million for 9.29 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.