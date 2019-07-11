As Merck & Co (MRK) Stock Declined, Sandy Spring Bank Trimmed Position by $594,944; Lindsell Train LTD Has Boosted Its Mondelez International (MDLZ) Position by $55.58 Million; Stock Rose

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 31.84M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59B, up from 30.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $55.53. About 3.70 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%; 06/05/2018 – Tate’s Deal Could Be Announced Monday; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%; 19/04/2018 – EU court adviser snubs Nestle KitKat trademark appeal; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 9.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank sold 7,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 69,060 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74 million, down from 76,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $84.82. About 4.96M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Says Evobrutinib Phase 2b Study Results Positive; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – OFFSET BY EROSION OF CRESTOR SALES; 11/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC MRK.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $61; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CEO SAYS ARE VERY OPEN TO PARTNERSHIPS TO LICENSE OUT DRUG PIPELINE CANDIDATES, FOR BTKI DRUG IN PARTICULAR; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Merck (MRK) Announces CDC ACIP Votes to Provisionally Recommend Shared Clinical Decision-Making for Vaccination of Adults Ages 27-45 with GARDASIL9 & Harmonization of Catch-up Vaccination – StreetInsider.com” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Merck Highlights Commitment to HIV Research with Presentations for Investigational Anti-HIV Agent MK-8591 at IAS 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.86B for 18.44 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Down 0.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “UBS Lifts Mondelez International Price Target Ahead Of Q1 Print – Benzinga” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Consumer Stocks Loading up on Marijuana – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

