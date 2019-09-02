As Merck & Co (MRK) Market Value Rose, B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Trimmed by $591,375 Its Stake; Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) Holder Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $2.21 Million as Stock Value Rose

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 18.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 7,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 31,581 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, down from 38,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $86.47. About 6.48 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/04/2018 – Merck extends its lead in immuno-oncology with ‘practice-changing’ lung cancer data; 30/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 019716 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS OPDIVO CHECKMATE 141 SHOWED SUSTAINED OS; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA’s Warhorse Defies Logic by Getting Pricier With Age; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients With Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 03/05/2018 – MERCK – BASED ON KEYNOTE-407 TRIAL DATA, RECENTLY SUBMITTED A SUPPLEMENTAL BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday – health ministry; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CEO SAYS ARE PLEASED WITH INTEREST BY PROSPECTIVE BUYERS/PARTNERS

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 55,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.51% . The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.91 million, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $47.08. About 410,611 shares traded. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 06/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Electronics North America Corporation- IntelliVue X3 Patient Monitor; 02/05/2018 – Philips Lighting: Repurchase Program Worth About EUR38M; 11/04/2018 – Ahold Delhaize shareholders adopt all AGM resolutions; 02/05/2018 – Philips Lighting Non-Deal Roadshow Set By ABN AMRO for May. 8; 24/04/2018 – AHOLD INVESTOR CIAM: HAS FORMALLY ASKED COMPANY TO CONVENE EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDER MTG ON POISON PILL; 23/04/2018 – Koninklijke Philips: Backs Targets for the 2017-2020 Period; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Videocon may exit Philips, Electrolux pact – Economic Times; 17/05/2018 – KONINKLIJKE VOLKERWESSELS NV KVW.AS – ARE ON TRACK TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM OBJECTIVES, AS DEFINED AT TIME OF IPO IN MAY 2017; 03/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV BOSN.AS – CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITIES WILL TAKE PLACE OVER 4 YRS, TO BE COMPLETED IN 2022; 16/04/2018 – PHILIPS CEO FRANS VAN HOUTEN HAS AMBITION FOR THIRD TERM: FD

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $25.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 125,490 shares to 163,916 shares, valued at $5.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in El Paso Elec Co (NYSE:EE) by 14,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,174 shares, and has risen its stake in Tegna Inc.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49M and $254.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 11,714 shares to 23,169 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Core Laboratories N V (NYSE:CLB) by 7,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,359 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr.