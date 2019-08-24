As Merck & Co New (MRK) Stock Price Rose, Holder First American Bank Lowered by $646,238 Its Holding; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Golub Group Upped Its Position

First American Bank decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (MRK) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank sold 7,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 131,699 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.95M, down from 139,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.94. About 8.88M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/05/2018 – Three Ebola patients escape Congo quarantine, medics race to control outbreak; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Adds Merck & Co, Exits Zimmer Biomet; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH ALSO EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING VERZENIO, CYRAMZA, OLUMIANT, LARTRUVO; 15/04/2018 – #AACR18 round 1: Merck takes a direct swing at Bristol-Myers with adjuvant melanoma data for Keytruda $MRK $BMY; 15/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Merck Sees FY Adj EPS $4.16-Adj EPS $4.28; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS 2018 ADJ EBITDA WILL BE IN A CORRIDOR BETWEEN € 3.95 BILLION AND € 4.15 BILLION IN 2018

Golub Group Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 20.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc bought 3,452 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 20,003 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, up from 16,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.21M shares traded or 99.27% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – Platinum Equity Submits Binding Offer to Acquire LifeScan From Johnson & Johnson; 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s LifeScan Makes Blood Glucose Monitoring Products; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting; 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS

First American Bank, which manages about $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metlife by 10,755 shares to 46,798 shares, valued at $9.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hartford by 14,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 477,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BP).

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA OKs new use for Merck’s Keytruda – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Enticing development: Why Merck’s expansion means good news for Durham – Triangle Business Journal” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding Merck (NYSE:MRK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Merck Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley Advisers owns 9,985 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Torch Wealth Limited Com invested 1.37% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Baldwin Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 5,600 shares. Parthenon Lc has invested 2.67% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 6,573 are held by Foster Dykema Cabot & Com Ma. Systematic Fin Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 43,933 shares. Yhb Investment reported 18,413 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Smith Asset Management Gp LP reported 156,730 shares. Papp L Roy And Assocs owns 9,764 shares. Kessler Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 37,792 shares. Eagle Glob Ltd Liability owns 160,213 shares. Kcm Advsr owns 47,690 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Sector Gamma As invested in 119,352 shares or 1.59% of the stock. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 1.62M shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. 3,954 were accumulated by Trexquant Lp.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Mallinckrodt and Endo International Shares Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “J&J says jury rejects baby powder/cancer claim – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Fincl Bank has invested 1.52% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Valicenti Advisory Svcs holds 2,456 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.55% or 8,980 shares in its portfolio. 11,734 were reported by Boltwood Mgmt. Tiverton Asset Limited Co reported 1.06% stake. Kidder Stephen W reported 81,332 shares. First Advsrs LP has 0.15% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 1.09 million were reported by Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.25% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Waters Parkerson And Com Ltd holds 1.9% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 161,466 shares. Tealwood Asset holds 29,382 shares or 1.75% of its portfolio. Greenwich Investment owns 2,191 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Palisade Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Nj reported 0.38% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Benin Mngmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 8,822 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership holds 1.03% or 678,911 shares in its portfolio.