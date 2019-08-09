As Merck & Co (MRK) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Sphera Funds Management LTD Lowered Its Stake by $7.89 Million; Jasper Ridge Partners LP Position in Tesla (TSLA) Decreased by $44.52 Million as Stock Price Rose

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 98.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp sold 159,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 2,271 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $636,000, down from 161,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $236.53. About 2.91 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 12/03/2018 – Tesla’s Production Problems Spawn a Legion of Model 3 Stalkers; 23/03/2018 – Tesla Model 3 Production Surges as First Quarter Comes to an End; 10/05/2018 – Autopilot was not engaged during Florida Model S crash -Tesla; 12/04/2018 – Auto industry lawyers warn automated driving hype will be a legal matter; 21/05/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: Tesla Model S involved in deadly crash into pond in Castro Valle; 21/03/2018 – Tesla shareholders are due to vote on Wednesday, and the company needs majority approval for the proposal to go through; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s: Outlook Reflects Likelihood Tesla Will Have to Undertake a Large, Near-Term Cap Raise to Refund Maturing Obligations and Avoid a Liquidity Short-fall; 27/03/2018 – Tesla hits another bump in the road with Moody’s downgrade; 03/05/2018 – Is Musk Unhinged, And Other Questions for Cash-Constrained Tesla; 14/05/2018 – Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been pulling all-nighters at the Tesla factory lately. So this YouTube star started a tongue-in-cheek fundraising campaign to get the billionaire a new, comfy couch

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 20.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 95,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 377,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.36M, down from 472,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $85.44. About 3.87M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA CEO: CONS HEALTH BUYER SHLD OFFER UNIT A GOOD FUTURE; 18/04/2018 – Merck KGaA Has Been Exploring Options for Consumer Health Unit; 01/05/2018 – Merck 1Q Net $736M; 29/03/2018 – Singulair (montelukast; Merck & Co/Kyorin) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq; 16/04/2018 – Merck Expands Lead in Lung Cancer Therapy (Video); 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Data at ASCO 2018 to Showcase Progress and Further Optionality of Oncology Pipeline; 15/04/2018 – #AACR18 round 1: Merck takes a direct swing at Bristol-Myers with adjuvant melanoma data for Keytruda $MRK $BMY; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howland Capital Lc owns 0.31% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 46,358 shares. Old Republic has 676,500 shares. C Grp Inc A S invested 0.35% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx holds 1.39% or 49,138 shares. Illinois-based Savant Lc has invested 0.35% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Bonness Enterprise holds 47,400 shares. Blair William And Com Il holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 477,479 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset accumulated 3,210 shares. E&G Lp invested in 0.61% or 16,736 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 58,104 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. The Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.12% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Pnc Fincl Services Grp has 8.77M shares. Moreover, Legacy Capital has 0.14% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 3,627 shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Counsel Wi owns 63,149 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 185,000 shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $28.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 5,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,754 shares, and has risen its stake in Verint Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual earnings per share reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88 billion and $2.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (ACWI) by 110,356 shares to 116,293 shares, valued at $8.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 987,189 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.98 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

