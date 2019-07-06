As Merck & Co (MRK) Stock Price Declined, Smith & Howard Wealth Management Has Upped Position; Investec Asset Management LTD Lifted Its Position in F5 Networks (FFIV) as Stock Declined

Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 131.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,508 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $791,000, up from 4,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $85.6. About 7.13 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 22/05/2018 – MERCK MRK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.48/SHR; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 23/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – NO CHANGES TO EISAI’S FINANCIAL RESULTS FORECASTS FOR FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2018 BASED ON RECEIPT OF MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM MERCK; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 07/03/2018 – Merck, Eisai sign deal to further develop, sell Eisai cancer drug; 30/04/2018 – MRK: FDA HAS SET A PDUFA DATE OF SEPT. 23; 16/05/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS CONTINUES TO EXPECT FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 A MODERATE ORGANIC NET SALES INCREASE OF BETWEEN 3% AND 5% OVER THE PREVIOUS YEAR; 11/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC MRK.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $61; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Updates on Consumer Health, New Launches — Earnings Review

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 14,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 125,463 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.69M, up from 111,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $147.66. About 343,081 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 17.15% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Announces New Application Services Offering for Multi-Cloud Environments; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 8 PCT TO $135; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS $2.36 TO $2.39, EST. $2.37; 21/05/2018 – F5 NAMES FRANCIS J. PELZER AS CFO; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q EPS $1.79-EPS $1.82; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Pelzer to Succeed Andrew Reinland on May 21; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in F5 Networks; 21/05/2018 – F5 Appoints Francis J. Pelzer As Chief Financial Officer

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 14 insider sales for $3.53 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL sold $20,331. FOUNTAIN THOMAS DEAN had sold 675 shares worth $109,998 on Tuesday, February 5. 705 shares valued at $112,449 were sold by SPRAGUE KARA LYNN on Friday, February 1. Kearny Ryan C. sold 1,136 shares worth $182,707. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Locoh-Donou Francois sold $595,600. The insider WHITE ANA MARIA sold 2,303 shares worth $367,337.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 314,603 shares to 3.93 million shares, valued at $81.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 32,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.48 million shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

