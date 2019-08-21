As Merck & Co (MRK) Stock Value Rose, Holder B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding; Holder Hamel Associates Has Upped Bce (BCE) Holding

Hamel Associates Inc increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 111.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc bought 26,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 49,945 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22 million, up from 23,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $46.45. About 353,649 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 11/04/2018 – Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-33 debentures due February 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 26/03/2018 – BCE INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF US $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.464% SERIES US-1 NOTES, DUE 2048; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bell Canada’s Baa1 Senior Unsecured Ratings; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B; 03/05/2018 – BCE announces election of Directors

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 18.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 7,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 31,581 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, down from 38,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $86.86. About 4.32M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 22/05/2018 – Two more die of Ebola in Congo; seven new cases confirmed; 03/05/2018 – Biotech unicorn Moderna raises another $125 million in expanded Merck partnership; 23/03/2018 – Anticancer Agent LENVIMA® (lenvatinib mesylate) Approved for Additional lndication of Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) in Japan, First Approval Worldwide for LENVIMA for HCC; 02/05/2018 – $MRK BACEi verubecestat failed Ph3 #Alzheimer data in NEJM; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Announces Positive Phase IIB Results for Evobrutinib in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 06/04/2018 – Incyte-Merck trial fails in blow to cancer immunotherapy, but researchers remain hopeful; 30/03/2018 – Merck’s Zepatier Sales Fall; Hepatitis C Market Unchanged; 13/04/2018 – Drug maker Mylan is in advanced discussions to acquire Merck’s consumer health business, people familiar with the matter said; 15/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24 million and $222.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 19,825 shares to 16,462 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 19,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,251 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

