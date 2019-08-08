As Merck & Co (MRK) Share Price Rose, Marco Investment Management Trimmed Position; Harvest Fund Advisors Has Increased Enbridge (ENB) Stake by $100.04 Million

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 32.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 2.78M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The hedge fund held 11.24 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $407.65 million, up from 8.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $33.94. About 1.12M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – UNDER TERMS , CPPIB WILL FUND ITS 49 PERCENT PRO-RATA SHARE OF REMAINING CONSTRUCTION CAPITAL REQUIRED TO COMPLETE HOHE SEE PROJECTS; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Adj EPS C$0.82; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Cuts Spectra Deal Debt With $2.5 Billion in Asset Sales; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE INC. OFFER AND ESTABLISHES A SPECIAL COMMITTEE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – AFFILIATES OF ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HAVE ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH CPPIB; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – IF LINE 3 IS SHUT DOWN, REFINERS WILL BE SHORT OF FUEL AND LEFT TO TRANSPORT CRUDE BY RAIL; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL MIDCOAST OPERATING, L.P. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES TO AL MIDCOAST HOLDINGS, LLC; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Says It Isn’t in Talks to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 % of Its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for C$1.75 B; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS HAS NOT RECEIVED FORMAL BIDS FOR CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS, WILL NOT COMMENT ON INDICATIONS OF INTEREST

Marco Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 17.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc sold 11,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 54,462 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53 million, down from 65,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $84.68. About 2.61 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/04/2018 – Merck lung cancer trial boosts immunotherapy hopes; 10/03/2018 – Top 3 for the past week; #1 Doubling down on the Keytruda franchise, Merck pays $300M and promises $5B-plus to partner with Eisai on its budding cancer star $MRK; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – EISAI IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE MAXIMUM OF UP TO $3.97 BLN FOR ACHIEVEMENT OF MILESTONES ASSOCIATED WITH SALES OF LENVIMA; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 03/04/2018 – EMA ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA® (OLAPARIB) IN; 16/04/2018 – #3 #AACR18 round 1: Merck takes a direct swing at Bristol-Myers with adjuvant melanoma data for Keytruda $MRK $BMY; 01/05/2018 – Merck Sees FY EPS $2.45-EPS $2.57; 24/05/2018 – Eisai And Merck Provide Update on Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Lenvatinib in First-Line Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Top TSX Stocks for the Income-Hungry Investor – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 30, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “1 Ridiculously Cheap High-Yield Stock Worth Watching – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 20, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Dividend Investors: These Canadian Energy Stocks Are U.S. Favourites – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enbridge pipeline faces Wisconsin tribe lawsuit seeking removal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Enbridge Inc (ENB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20B and $10.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) by 380,368 shares to 47.02M shares, valued at $1.37B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM) by 2.48 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.36M shares, and cut its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).