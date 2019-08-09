As Merck & Co (MRK) Share Value Rose, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Has Cut by $1.11 Million Its Position; Guggenheim Capital Trimmed Its Merck & Co (MRK) Holding by $10.31 Million; Stock Value Rose

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 18.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 124,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 560,775 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.64M, down from 684,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $84.73. About 8.06 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 24/05/2018 – Foundation Medicine Establishes Immuno-Oncology Companion Diagnostics Collaboration with Merck; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 22/05/2018 – Two more die of Ebola in Congo, seven new cases confirmed; 25/04/2018 – #ASCO18 I/O combo 1L lung cancer war continues $MRK KEYNOTE-042 in; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 20/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq with Chemotherapy Phase III IMpower131 Study Met Co-Primary Endpoint; 27/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Merck & Co’s fast-track designation for tepotinib withdrawn

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 42.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc sold 13,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 18,231 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, down from 31,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $84.73. About 8.06M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 07/03/2018 – Merck, Eisai sign deal to further develop, sell Eisai cancer drug; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA GETS FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB IN JAPAN; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 24/05/2018 – EISAI – FDA HAS INDICATED THAT EXTENSION OF PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT DATE IS NEEDED TO ALLOW ADDITIONAL TIME FOR REVIEW OF THE APPLICATION; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761067 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 23/03/2018 – Merck, Eisai: First Approval Worldwide for Lenvima for HCC; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA ACCEPTS OPDIVO APPLICATION FOR FOR PRIORITY REVIEW; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE OFFERING FLEXIBLE FLAT-DOSING OPTIONS EVERY TWO WEEKS (240 MG) OR EVERY FOUR WEEKS (480 MG)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.03B and $914.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IXC) by 14,844 shares to 174,640 shares, valued at $5.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 128,366 shares in the quarter, for a total of 735,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcmillion Cap Mgmt has invested 1.86% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Howland Capital Mgmt Llc invested in 0.31% or 46,358 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Incorporated has invested 5.06% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Fiera Corporation holds 0.02% or 66,939 shares. Blue Financial reported 1.31% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Snow Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 0.03% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 5,320 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc invested in 0.03% or 8,768 shares. Frontier Management accumulated 17,914 shares. Kornitzer Capital Ks accumulated 642,016 shares. Professional Advisory Ser Inc invested in 0.12% or 7,222 shares. 208,421 were accumulated by Acr Alpine Cap Rech Ltd Co. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada invested in 0.99% or 161,087 shares. Pinnacle Fincl holds 0.33% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 49,353 shares. Jackson Wealth Management Lc holds 55,919 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Farmers National Bank stated it has 1.22% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Key events next week – healthcare – Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Washington Worries Trigger Bearish Merck Options Trades – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Notes And Analysis From Merck’s Investor Day – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “In one release, Merck states laying off 150 â€” and adding 400+ – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

