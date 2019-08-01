As Merck & Co. (MRK) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Calamos Advisors Upped Stake; Green Dot (GDOT) Holder Apis Capital Advisors Cut Its Position

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $50.69. About 700,369 shares traded or 5.20% up from the average. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 67C; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.002 BLN TO $1.012 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Green Dot to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Net $70M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.93 TO $3.00; 12/04/2018 – Stash to Unveil New Banking Services, Powered by Green Dot Corporation; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Rev $249M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.30; 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 10.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 95,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.56M, up from 921,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $82.99. About 11.40 million shares traded or 11.87% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 14/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS FORECASTS 2018 GROUP NET SALES OF € 15.0 BILLION TO € 15.5 BILLION BASED ON AN UNCHANGED PORTFOLIO; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly Chinese Population with Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 17/05/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell And Reed Fincl Inc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Td Asset Management stated it has 3,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 490,284 shares stake. Diversified Strategies Ltd Company holds 91,650 shares. Falcon Point Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.16% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Brown Advisory accumulated 9,294 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) or 2,750 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc has invested 0.17% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). First Trust Advsr LP invested in 0.01% or 58,626 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0.01% or 7,792 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Grp Limited Com owns 7,112 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 12,800 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt reported 16,063 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.02% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 62,796 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 16.07% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.56 per share. GDOT’s profit will be $24.98 million for 26.96 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Green Dot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.59% or 402,321 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Syntal Cap Partners Lc owns 7,714 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Matrix Asset Advsr Ny reported 82,032 shares stake. Mgmt Assocs New York, New York-based fund reported 4,650 shares. Hyman Charles D invested in 31,146 shares. Old Natl Financial Bank In stated it has 62,631 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. 3.83 million are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv. The North Carolina-based Atria Invests Limited Liability Co has invested 0.27% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Perkins Capital Management Inc accumulated 9,300 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 28,275 shares. Mitchell Cap Com has invested 0.83% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 2.18 million were accumulated by Coho Prtnrs Ltd. First Financial Bank Of Hutchinson has 5,028 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Financial Consulate holds 6,335 shares.

