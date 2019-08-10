As Merck & Co (MRK) Stock Rose, Shareholder Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Lowered by $1.11 Million Its Holding; Grand Jean Capital Management Increased Crown Holdings (CCK) Stake

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 42.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc sold 13,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 18,231 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, down from 31,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $85.52. About 8.56 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/03/2018 – Merck, Eisai: First Approval Worldwide for Lenvima for HCC; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline has lagged rivals like Novartis and Merck in producing multibillion-dollar blockbusters; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 01/05/2018 – Health Care Down After Merck, Pfizer Earnings — Health Care Roundup; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BMY’S OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA; 08/03/2018 – Germany’s Merck seeks drug development partners; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 09/04/2018 – Amazon launched its own challenge with Merck in 2017 to better manage care for people with diabetes

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 96.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 80,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The institutional investor held 164,302 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.97M, up from 83,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $65.2. About 1.62M shares traded or 17.59% up from the average. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43 million and $245.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. Ne (NYSE:WFC) by 6,915 shares to 85,295 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 11,567 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,666 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

