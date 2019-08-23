As Merck & Co (MRK) Stock Value Rose, Holder Heritage Wealth Advisors Cut Stake by $679.67 Million; Golar Lng Partners LP (GMLP) Position Boosted by Huber Capital Management Llc

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 16.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors sold 8,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 40,984 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41B, down from 49,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $86.72. About 5.69M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: EMA VALIDATED LYNPARZA MAA FOR REVIEW; 08/05/2018 – Merck: Government No Longer Investigating Company Over Contracts with Pharmacy Benefit Managers for Maxalt and Levitra; 17/04/2018 – MERCK – FIRST STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT ONE YEAR LATER IN HEALTHY ADULTS 50 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER; 09/04/2018 – Merck KGaA Receives Approval for Mavenclad Therapy in UAE; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA: Evobrutinib Study Looked at Multiple Sclerosis; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA IS TALKING TO POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR BTK INHIBITOR; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 30/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 019716 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 21/03/2018 – Britain’s use of copycat biotech drugs takes off while U.S. lags; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (GMLP) by 9.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 195,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.14% . The hedge fund held 2.36M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.42 million, up from 2.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $709.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.01. About 251,413 shares traded or 18.56% up from the average. Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has declined 27.42% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.42% the S&P500. Some Historical GMLP News: 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS LP – SEES ABOUT $800 MLN OF EFFECTIVE REVENUE BACKLOG RELATED TO CLOSING OF HILLI ACQUISITION; 16/04/2018 – Golar LNG Partners L.P. – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 31/05/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. Interim results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 16/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS – 15-YEAR ATLANTIC FSRU CONTRACT UTILIZING EITHER GOLAR SPIRIT/GOLAR FREEZE EXPECTED TO ADD FURTHER $380 MLN EFFECTIVE REV BACKLOG

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94 billion and $944.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 76,800 shares to 40,169 shares, valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) by 17,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,928 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stillwater Cap Advsr Lc holds 4.34% or 239,635 shares. Telos Management Inc accumulated 0.4% or 15,551 shares. Cumberland Advisors invested in 0.13% or 4,485 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc owns 117,011 shares for 1.38% of their portfolio. Atwood And Palmer reported 698 shares. Citizens & Northern holds 3,740 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership invested in 1.98% or 4.62M shares. Freestone Ltd holds 0.12% or 25,194 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc holds 0.01% or 9,500 shares in its portfolio. Rice Hall James & Assocs Lc, California-based fund reported 8,069 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld holds 2,000 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.64% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Stanley holds 15,543 shares. 119,352 are held by Sector Gamma As. Barbara Oil holds 3.07% or 62,295 shares.

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51M and $608.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc Com by 1,775 shares to 2,562 shares, valued at $162.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) by 126 shares in the quarter, for a total of 201 shares, and has risen its stake in Nestle S A Reg B Adr (NSRGY).