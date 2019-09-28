As Merck & Co (MRK) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Financial Architects Has Increased Holding; Glenview Capital Management Lowered Its Holding in Anthem (ANTM) by $41.57 Million

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 14.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 147,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 870,817 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $245.75M, down from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $237.69. About 1.10 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS; 23/05/2018 – On Pro Football: N.F.L. Anthem Policy Bound to Please Only the N.F.L; 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain; 07/03/2018 – No More `Fatherland’? Germans Debate Gender-Neutral Anthem

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 7095.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 21,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 22,017 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.85M, up from 306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $82.91. About 7.18M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/04/2018 – Anyone think this $MRK $BMY showdown isn’t intense?; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 16/05/2018 – Merck to Use Genome Editing in Study of Gut Bacteria to Benefit Malnourished Children; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 15/04/2018 – #AACR18 round 1: Merck takes a direct swing at Bristol-Myers with adjuvant melanoma data for Keytruda $MRK $BMY; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA CEO Says 2018 Is a Year of Transition Towards Profitable Growth in 2019 (Video); 24/05/2018 – Eisai and Merck: FDA Has Extended Action Date for Supplemental New Drug Application for lenvatinib; 09/04/2018 – Merck & Co Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23B for 12.38 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.