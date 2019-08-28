As Merck & Co (MRK) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Mairs & Power Lowered Position; Gemmer Asset Management Boosted Int’l Business Machines C (IBM) Stake by $374,073 as Market Valuation Rose

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Int’l Business Machines C (IBM) by 129.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 2,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 4,694 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 2,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Int’l Business Machines C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $131.44. About 664,268 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 11/04/2018 – Bombora Named to List of Top SaaS Companies Following Customer, Staff and Revenue Growth; 20/03/2018 – IBM Tool Seeks to Bridge AI Skills Gap; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q OPERATING EPS $2.45, EST. $2.42; AFFIRMS YEAR VIEWS; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 10/05/2018 – IBM Announces Collaboration with North Carolina State University to Accelerate Quantum Computing; 28/03/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Summit, IBM, Greystar; 17/04/2018 – IBM CFO JAMES KAVANAUGH: DISAPPOINTED W/ STORAGE REVENUE GROWTH; 17/05/2018 – IBM and Keio University Announce Collaborations with JSR, MUFG Bank, Mizuho Financial Group and Mitsubishi Chemical to Accelerate Quantum Computing in Japan; 15/03/2018 – Trianz to Mark Presence at IBM Think 2018; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH

Mairs & Power Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 5.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc sold 5,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 82,943 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90 million, down from 88,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $85.82. About 1.40 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 18/04/2018 – Merck KGaA Has Been Exploring Options for Consumer Health Unit; 30/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 019716 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 13/04/2018 – MYLAN IN DISCUSSIONS TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS RECEIVES FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB IN NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER IN JAPAN; 22/05/2018 – Merck Announces Third-Quarter 2018 Dividend; 30/04/2018 – MRK: FDA HAS SET A PDUFA DATE OF SEPT. 23; 09/04/2018 – Merck KGaA: Mavenclad Is for Highly Active Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Promises a Revamp for Struggling Liquid-Crystals Unit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Partnervest Advisory Service Limited Liability Company owns 3,344 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd owns 19,522 shares. Moreover, Baldwin Invest Ltd has 0.08% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,969 shares. Clean Yield Group Inc owns 10,077 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Accuvest Global Advsrs invested in 0.27% or 3,476 shares. Wg Shaheen & Dba Whitney & Co, a New York-based fund reported 5,369 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 64,686 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 474,547 shares. First Heartland Consultants owns 2,658 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.06% or 11,013 shares. 488,897 were accumulated by Martingale Asset Lp. Mason Street Limited Liability Company reported 126,951 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Com owns 1,348 shares. Schaller Group Inc Inc reported 45,872 shares. Colony Grp Inc Lc owns 7,762 shares.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Investingnews.com which released: “ASX to Implement Blockchain Technology by 2021 | INN – Investing News Network” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IBM Stock Stronger as Red Hat Adds Fuel for Trillion-Dollar Opportunity – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “AMD CEO Lisa Su Denies Report She Could Be Leaving For IBM: ‘Zero Truth To This Rumor’ – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IBM, Chainyard launch supplier blockchain network – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Stock and Jim Whitehurstâ€™s Toughest Test – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. L And S Advsr holds 1.71% or 152,780 shares in its portfolio. Elm Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.64% or 11,046 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset LP holds 1.03 million shares. Stevens First Principles Inv Advisors stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Tru Of Oklahoma owns 4,650 shares. 66,121 were reported by Everence Capital Mngmt. Convergence Inv Partners Ltd Liability Co holds 0.6% or 33,043 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough stated it has 1.5% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Moreover, Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability reported 548,961 shares or 1.8% of all its holdings. 8,350 were accumulated by Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Company. Bath Savings Trust invested in 4,053 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ally Financial holds 30,000 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Cibc World Mkts holds 711,234 shares. Pacific Global Invest Management Com, California-based fund reported 20,613 shares.