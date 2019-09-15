As Merck & Co. (MRK) Shares Rose, Paradigm Asset Management Co Raised Holding; Fulton Bank Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has Decreased by $413,386 as Stock Price Declined

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 4,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 41,450 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.48B, up from 37,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $82.61. About 7.18M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 09/03/2018 – CFRA Had Merck KGaA at Buy; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 23/03/2018 – Merck, Eisai: Anticancer Agent Lenvima Approved for Additional Indication of Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma in Japan; 27/04/2018 – MERCK INDIA 1Q NET INCOME 227.1M RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – Merck KGaA Has Been Exploring Options for Consumer Health Unit; 25/04/2018 – HPV Vaccine Market 2022 Demand, Key Players- Merck and Co., GlaxoSmithKline; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Adds Merck & Co, Exits Zimmer Biomet; 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S SAYS TECENTRIQ SALES 139 MLN SFR VS RTRS POLL AVG 154 MLN SFR; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ

Fulton Bank decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank sold 2,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 59,640 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.31 million, down from 62,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $130.78. About 5.37M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 15/03/2018 – JNJ ERDAFITINIB DESIGNATION FOR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER; 03/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted for Digestive Diseases Week Conference; 11/05/2018 – lnvokana (Canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2018 to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lifeplan Financial Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 47 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel holds 409,512 shares or 2.69% of its portfolio. Cullinan invested in 0.69% or 113,156 shares. Bb&T has 542,766 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Texas Yale Corporation reported 38,943 shares stake. Flippin Bruce & Porter Incorporated stated it has 2.98% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Moreover, Spectrum Mgmt Group has 0.15% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 6,452 shares. Susquehanna Gp Llp reported 17,085 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Financial Consulate reported 0.32% stake. Lakeview Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.97% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Iat Reinsurance Ltd owns 1,487 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Stralem & owns 74,826 shares. Ashfield Cap Prns Lc holds 81,566 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 0.53% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 51,543 shares.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Short Sellers Canâ€™t Make Up Their Minds on Big Pharma – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Merck (MRK) Pooled Analysis Continues to Show its KEYTRUDA in Combination with Chemotherapy Improved OS for Patients with Advanced NSCLC – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $346.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Healthcare (NYSE:UNH) by 200 shares to 5,200 shares, valued at $1.27 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 16,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,980 shares, and cut its stake in Digital Rlty Tr (NYSE:DLR).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Johnson & Johnson’s Definitive Tests (Part 1) – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 899 shares to 6,243 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamond Hill Fds by 31,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,008 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cincinnati Casualty Company holds 2.68% or 25,000 shares. Valley Advisers invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Thompson Investment Mngmt Inc owns 58,897 shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. 105,474 are held by Greylin Invest Mangement Incorporated. Tru Com Of Virginia Va holds 1.86% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 103,159 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 5.39M shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Comgest Invsts Sas stated it has 1.45 million shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 2.52% or 274,141 shares. Financial Management stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Saratoga Investment Mgmt has 1.92% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 37,403 shares. Aureus Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.4% stake. Cacti Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 270,917 shares or 2.94% of the stock. Northstar Group Inc Incorporated stated it has 2.1% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lvw Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 1.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).