As Merck & Co. (MRK) Share Value Rose, Cypress Capital Management Has Cut Position; Flir Sys Com (FLIR) Shares Declined While Endurance Wealth Management Trimmed Its Stake

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc (MRK) by 17.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 51,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 250,830 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.86M, down from 302,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $86.91. About 6.07M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 03/05/2018 – Merck: Trial Met Secondary Endpoint of Overall Response Rate in Early Cohort of Participants; 02/04/2018 – And in that piece, Merck team essentially concludes this about BACE drugs in symptomatic Alzheimer’s patients; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ALL OPTIONS FOR CONSUMER CARE UNIT, INCLUDING SALE IN PARTS; 17/05/2018 – Roche Announces Positive Results From Phase III Trial on Tecentriq, Avastin and Two Drugs; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA GETS FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB IN JAPAN; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBO SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL VS CHEMO IN FIRST-LINE LUNG CANCER; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – FDA HAS SET A PDUFA, OR TARGET ACTION, DATE OF JUNE 28, 2018; 16/05/2018 – GENENTECH – IN PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY, SURVIVAL ADVANTAGE FOR TECENTRIQ-AVASTIN COMBO REGIMEN WAS SEEN IN ALL EXPLORATORY PATIENT SUBGROUPS ANALYZED; 23/05/2018 – Three Ebola patients escape quarantine in Congo, two later die – MSF; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA – JAPANESE MINISTRY OF HEALTH, LABOUR AND WELFARE GRANTS SAKIGAKE DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Flir Sys Inc Com (FLIR) by 83.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 14,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 2,950 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141,000, down from 17,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $47.89. About 480,886 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 26/04/2018 – Flir Systems Settles U.S. Export-Controls Case; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q EPS 28c; 04/05/2018 – Lorex Launches New CAT6 Underground 10Gbps Cable; 10/04/2018 – Brown Small Company Adds Alarm.com, Exits Flir; 09/05/2018 – SourceSecurity: FLIR introduces Saros outdoor perimeter security camera for commercial businesses; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Rev $1.76B-$1.79B; 25/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT SAYS IT HAS REACHED $30 MLN SETTLEMENT WITH FLIR SYSTEMS TO RESOLVE ALLEGED VIOLATIONS OF ARMS EXPORT CONTROL ACT; 15/05/2018 – Empire Life Adds Maxar Technologies, Exits Flir: 13F; 18/04/2018 – FLIR Systems Completes Strategic Investment in DroneSense; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $2.11-Adj EPS $2.16

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31M and $610.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manulife Finl Corp Com (NYSE:MFC) by 42,525 shares to 382,923 shares, valued at $6.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 17,701 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,728 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL).

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $80.01M for 20.29 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.36% EPS growth.

More notable recent FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Moving Average Crossover Alert: FLIR Systems – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “FLIR Systems Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Defense Stock Roundup: LMT, UTX, NOC, GD Report Impressive Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Flir Systems (FLIR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

