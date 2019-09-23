As Merck& Co. (MRK) Share Price Rose, Oakwood Capital Management Has Raised Its Position; Fenimore Asset Management Has Increased Position in South State (SSB) by $332,661 as Stock Price Rose

Oakwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Merck& Co. Inc. (MRK) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc bought 4,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 88,472 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.42 million, up from 83,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Merck& Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.39. About 5.82 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 27/03/2018 – MERCK & CO. GETS FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB IN NON-SM; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul; 11/04/2018 – CAFC: IN RE: MERCK & CIE [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1960 – 2018-04-11; 18/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA PRESENTS OSTEOARTHRITIS DATA AT OARSI 2018; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Opdivo Indicated for Metastatic Melanoma, Other Cancers; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 09/04/2018 – John Carroll: BREAKING:Merck racks up another win in wide-ranging PhIII Keytruda lung cancer study, this time as solo therapy; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 16/04/2018 – #3 #AACR18 round 1: Merck takes a direct swing at Bristol-Myers with adjuvant melanoma data for Keytruda $MRK $BMY; 08/05/2018 – Merck & Co at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in South State Corporation (SSB) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc bought 4,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 897,525 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.12M, up from 892,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in South State Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $75.97. About 179,742 shares traded or 16.75% up from the average. South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) has declined 8.33% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSB News: 24/04/2018 – South State Raises Dividend to 34c; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – PER SHARE DIVIDEND AMOUNT HIGHER BY $0.01 PER SHARE, OR 3.0% COMPARED TO LAST QUARTER AND SAME QUARTER ONE YEAR AGO; 05/03/2018 South State Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP SSB.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 23/04/2018 – South State Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 34C/SHR FROM 33C, EST. 34C; 24/04/2018 – South State 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents Increased by $266.9M; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018, CAP ON INTERCHANGE FEES UNDER DURBIN AMENDMENT WILL BE IN PLACE FOR COMPANY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thomasville Savings Bank invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). A D Beadell Inv Counsel reported 0.98% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Burns J W & Ny holds 7,451 shares. Stock Yards Commercial Bank owns 53,046 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability holds 22,491 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 46.42 million shares. Btc Capital Management Inc holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 58,294 shares. Payden And Rygel holds 2.88% or 501,500 shares in its portfolio. Bahl Gaynor holds 0.1% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 158,158 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp, Colorado-based fund reported 7,174 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 33,947 shares. Trustmark Bancorp Tru Department reported 37,143 shares. Moreover, First Republic Management has 0.54% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Invesco has 18.31 million shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Front Barnett Assoc Ltd Co owns 3,200 shares.

