As Merck & Co (MRK) Valuation Rose, Ledyard National Bank Cut Its Stake; Edmp Upped Its Omega Hlthcare Invts Reit (OHI) Stake by $341,848

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 20.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank sold 7,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 29,446 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, down from 37,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $86.54. About 1.51M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Opdivo Revenue $1.51 Billion; 22/05/2018 – MERCK MRK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.48/SHR; 29/03/2018 – Singulair (montelukast; Merck & Co/Kyorin) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBO SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL VS CHEMO IN FIRST-LINE LUNG CANCER; 08/03/2018 – STADA SAYS IT’S NOT IN TALKS WITH MERCK ABOUT ACQUISITIONS; 24/04/2018 – MERCK’S PHASE 1 BLADDER CANCER STUDY RECRUITMENT SUSPENDED; 01/05/2018 – Merck 1Q EPS 27c; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Omega Hlthcare Invts Reit (OHI) by 8.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 8,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 120,034 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, up from 111,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Omega Hlthcare Invts Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $41.17. About 201,210 shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Omega Healthcare Investors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OHI); 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC – RECEIVED COURT APPROVAL TO BEGIN ORDERLY TRANSITION TO NEW OPERATORS OF 23 OF 42 FACILITIES; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare: 1Q Reflected Rev Reduction Associated With Orianna Health System; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – CO HAS PROVIDED A COMMITMENT FOR UP TO $30 MLN IN DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION (“DIP”) FINANCING TO PROVIDE LIQUIDITY TO THE DEBTORS; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 23/04/2018 – Employee Benefit: U.S. Department of Labor Proposes Penalties for Farm Supply Company For Operating Damaged Forklift at its Ohi; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kansai restarts Ohi No.4; 11/05/2018 – Omega Announces 2018 Investor Day Webcast; 13/04/2018 – Omega Announces Second Quarter Dividend and Annual Meeting Dates; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA REAFFIRMS ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20B for 17.31 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $756.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 12,050 shares to 21,715 shares, valued at $923,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Industrials Etf (VIS) by 41,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,027 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard High Dvd Yield Etf (VYM).