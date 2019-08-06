As Merck & Co (MRK) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Van Hulzen Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake; Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Cut Westlake Chem Prtnrs (WLKP) Position by $1.09 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Westlake Chem Prtnrs (WLKP) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 49,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.96% . The institutional investor held 624,310 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.18 million, down from 674,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Westlake Chem Prtnrs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $791.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $22.49. About 71,985 shares traded or 41.78% up from the average. Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) has declined 7.30% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical WLKP News: 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL NET SALES $284.3 MLN VS $277.4 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Electronic Equipment Upgrades Planned in Queen Anne / Westlake; 27/03/2018 – Westlake Announces New Third Party Servicing Entity and Partnerships; 29/05/2018 – Westlake Announces New Spot Insurance for Dealers; 13/03/2018 – Westlake Financial Partners with AUL; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Revises Outlook For Westlake To Positive; Affirms Baa3 Ratings; 21/04/2018 – DJ Westlake Chemical Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLKP); 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS- REPORTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARTNERSHIP OF $0.36 PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT, FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP WLKP.N – QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION COVERAGE RATIO OF 1.13X; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Lists Vehicles on Ally’s SmartAuction

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 89.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 134,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 16,120 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, down from 150,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $84.35. About 8.07M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 01/05/2018 – MERCK & CO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA 4Q Ebitda Pre-Exceptionals at EUR1.01B; 16/05/2018 – Congo warns of “new phase” in Ebola outbreak after first urban case; 23/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE – MERCK RECEIVES PATENT FOR CRISPR TECHNOLOGY IN CHINA; 24/04/2018 – PEPTIDREAM TO GET MILESTONE FEE FROM MERCK AS MET 3RD CRITERIA; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA Sees Organic Sales Growth of Between 3% and 5% in 2018; 16/04/2018 – Easton Pharmaceuticals Announces BAYER Agreement Update; 17/05/2018 – GERMAN GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR MERCK KGAA’S MAVENCLAD; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – PRESENTING OVERALL SURVIVAL & PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL FINDINGS FROM KEYNOTE-407 AT 2018 ASCO ANNUAL MEETING; 16/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA: PD-L1+ LUNG PATIENTS RESPONDED TO TGF DRUG IN TRIAL

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24 billion and $6.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 8,339 shares to 59,150 shares, valued at $5.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Realty Capi by 479,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 937,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Resources In (NYSE:TRGP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WLKP shares while 86 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 44.67 million shares or 0.65% less from 44.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Pcl stated it has 8,024 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 394,468 were accumulated by Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Com. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur Com has 0.03% invested in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP). Amalgamated Fincl Bank owns 0.01% invested in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) for 4,912 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 45,350 shares. Callahan Advsr Limited Com has 0.1% invested in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) for 7,800 shares. Arosa Cap Mngmt Lp reported 40,000 shares stake. Royal London Asset Management has 14,481 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 132,845 shares. First Mercantile Trust Co invested in 0.03% or 2,042 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited stated it has 3,061 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Harvest Fund Advisors Ltd holds 0.14% or 618,476 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Grp Incorporated reported 0% in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 1 shares. Bridgeway stated it has 608,000 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $30.00 million activity.

